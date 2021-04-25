Paul Heyman Sends Stark Warning To Daniel Bryan Ahead of Universal Title Match

The ‘Special Council To The Tribal Chief’ Paul Heyman recently sent a warning to Daniel Bryan ahead of next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Daniel Bryan will be facing Roman Reigns in the main event of the show for the Universal Championship.

Should Bryan lose, he will be ‘banished’ from SmackDown.

“If Roman Reigns wins, and I assure you he will win, that’s it for Daniel Bryan” Paul Heyman began on Talking Smack. “He’s out of here, he’s not coming back, like the Midnight Rider. He’s out. O-U-T. Gone! Banished from SmackDown.”

Paul Heyman on Daniel Bryan vs Roman Reigns

“No more Daniel Bryan. No more Bryan Danielson, no more ‘American Dragon,’ no more Brie Bella’s baby daddy around here” Heyman added. “Gone! Finished! Kaput! Out the damn window!”

“If you’re a fan of Daniel Bryan, I encourage you, I implore you to watch next Friday night, live on SmackDown” Paul Heyman continued. “It’s the last chance you’re going to get to see Daniel Bryan in action.”

“You [Daniel Bryan] pushed the Tribal Chief too far. Now, as you should have learned at WrestleMania, now come the consequences” Heyman concluded.

