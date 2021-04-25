Possible Spoiler On Surprise Debut At Impact Rebellion PPV

Impact Wrestling presents a big PPV tonight. The AEW World Championship and the Impact World Championship will both be on the line when Kenny Omega takes on Rich Swann. According to a report from Inside the Ropes, former WWE Superstar Big Cass is about to debut for the promotion “imminently.”

This could mean that Big Cass, who now wrestles under the name CazXL, will appear on tonight’s show or on upcoming episodes of Impact’s weekly television show.

CazXL recently returned to the wrestling ring for Lariato Pro Wrestling. The promotion is owned by Doc Gallows and its events stream on Impact Plus.

Recently, Big Cass took part in an interview with Chris Van Vliet.

“I would love to go to AEW. I’d love to go back to WWE, go to AEW, IMPACT, New Japan, Ring of Honor, wherever,” CazXL said about his future. “Those conversations with Gallows and Anderson have happened and it’s something I would love to do. But one day at a time is the way I take it, I don’t want to look too far into the future. If a phone call comes tonight that’s great, if it doesn’t come for another 3 – 4 months or a year, that’s fine too. I’m open to go anywhere and to have fun, and to make a name for myself.”