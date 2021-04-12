Rhea Ripley Wins WWE Raw Women’s Title At WrestleMania 37

Asuka stepped into the ring with Rhea Ripley with the Raw Women’s Title on the line at Sunday’s WWE WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view event from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Peacock.

The match saw both wrestlers get plenty of offense. At one point, Asuka hit a DDT off the apron. Ripley won with the Riptide for the win.

Originally, Charlotte Flair was slated to challenge Asuka for the title but then a turn of events changed that. Flair was informed by WWE that she wasn’t medically cleared because they thought she was pregnant, which ended up being a mistake on the behalf of the company. Then, Flair tested positive for COVID-19.

With Flair on the sidelines, WWE made the call to have Ripley take her place with the idea that they could always add Flair into the match and make it a three-way bout.

Ripley dropped the NXT Women’s Title to the daughter of Ric Flair at WrestleMania then went into a feud with her and Io Shirai for the title on NXT TV. Shirai later dethroned Flair for the title. Ripley was also an entrant in the 2019 women’s Royal Rumble.

What are your thoughts on Ripley winning the Raw Women’s Title? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.