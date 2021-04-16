Ronda Rousey Plays it Cool on a WWE Return

It has been two years since we last saw Ronda Rousey in a WWE ring. The first woman to have held a UFC and WWE title belt burst onto the wrestling scene and seemed set to for a entertaining career inside the squared circle, before suddenly requesting time away just after Wrestlemania 35.

The reasons for her sudden withdrawal from the ring is often attributed to both her desire to start a family and the previously gruelling travel schedule that the WWE expect their stars to maintain.

Throw into the mix the nasty accident that Rousey suffered on the set of 9-1-1 that saw her almost lose a finger, and you can understand why it has been so long since she was last seen in a WWE ring.

Speculation on a return was further sparked this month when WWE President Nick Khan dropped strong hints that Ronda was ready to return during an interview with Colin Cowherd

While it has always been expected that she would return to the ring in due course, in a recent episode of Table Talk, Rousey seemed somewhat non-committal about her return. “I don’t know,” said Rousey. “When I feel like it … Eventually, when I feel like. I don’t know.”

Rousey’s Wrestling Future

During her time off, Rowdy Ronda Rousey has flip-flopped with regards to her wrestling career, moving from engaging with fellow wrestlers in a kayfabe war or words, to trashing her former employers. Whether it is all a play on character building or just the actions of a fight unclear on what they really want remains to be seen.

For fans of wrestling, the prospect of having Ronda back in WWE forming an alliance with her MMA four horsewoman buddies Marina Shafir, Shayna Baszler and Jessamyn Duke would be interesting, to say the least. The story possibilities surround a faction like that are endless and if WWE wrote it well, could be reason enough to tempt Ronda back for one more WWE run.