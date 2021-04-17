Six-Year-Old Kid Cuts a Killer Promo on Hulk Hogan

It was January 1984 when Hulk Hogan pinned The Iron Sheik in front of a packed Madison Square Garden that Hulkamania was born. In that match, Hogan became the first man to ever escape the dreaded Camel Clutch and captured his first title in what is now WWE. That match, that victory changed the course of wrestling forever.

Love him or hate, Hulk Hogan changed wrestling back in the 1980’s and apparently he is still changing the lives of wrestling fans today.

That kid is only six years old. That means his parents were most likely his age or younger when Hulk Hogan burst onto the scene and started the groundswell that we still talk about today. That speaks volumes about the longevity of the Hulkster.

While many will criticise this spot as being rehearsed, well, welcome to the world of professional wrestling. It still goes a long way to show how important fan interaction.

Hulk Hogan Will Always be a Controversial Wrestling Figure

Hulk Hogan remains one of the more polarizing figures in the wrestling industry. Revered by some as a pioneer and ridiculed by others in the wake of his recent public trials and tribulations. His recent appearance at Wrestlemania 37 certainly caused very mixed reactions.

Putting all of those aside, he rightly holds the status as a living legend. It’s a joy to see Hulkamania still capturing the hearts and minds of wrestling fans today.

Hogan’s appearances on WWE have been sporadic in recent years. Yet he remains an active voice in the world of professional wrestling. His history with the company means he will always carry WWE association and help grow the WWE brand.