Tay Conti Comments On 1-Year Anniversary Of Mass WWE Releases

On April 15th, 2020, WWE cut more than 20 wrestlers from its roster shortly after a worldwide pandemic had shut down multiple wrestling companies and the entire independent wrestling scene. The company decided to do something very similar today.

Some of the names released last year have posted online about what impact being released by WWE during a pandemic has had on them.

“April 15th, 2020, I finally got my release. I would say it was a really big, unexpected moment. I felt lost, I felt hurt, I felt it was the end of my world,” Conti said. “Silly me. And then I allowed myself to feel all the feelings. I was sad, I was mad, I was frustrated, I was scared and the list goes on.”

“April 15th, 2021, this morning I woke up, I looked at myself in the mirror and I said ‘hey girl, I’m proud of you.” And I really am because in less than a year, I proved myself, I finally found myself, I worked my way to the top.”

Conti is now the #1 contender for the AEW Women’s Championship and will challenge Hikaru Shida next week on Dynamite.

WWE Pandemic Cuts – Where Are They Now?