The Rock Continues To Tease Potential US Presidential Run

A recent poll conducted by Piplsay has found that 46% of Americans would support Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson running for President. The poll surveyed Americans’ opinions of various celebrities running for office and the Rock was by far the most popular.

Other celebrities that achieved high results include Angelina Jolie with 30% approval, Oprah Winfrey with 27% approval, and Tom Hanks with 22% approval.

The Rock commented on the news recently on Twitter. He said that if the

“Not sure our Founding Fathers ever envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club – but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve the people,” Rock Tweeted.

The premise of NBC’s Young Rock is that the Rock is running for President in the year 2032.

In a recent article with USA Today, The Rock stated he would run for office if it is what the people want.

“I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted,” the Rock said. “Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people…So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”