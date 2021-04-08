The Rock Rumored To Replace Arnold Schwarzenegger In Terminator Franchise

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is rumored to be replacing WWE Hall of Famer Arnold Schwarzenegger in the title role of the Terminator franchise. Schwarzenegger last played the role of a futuristic cyborg in 2019’s Terminator: Dark Fate.

According to entertainment reporter Daniel Richtman of Giant Freakin Robot, replacing Arnold with the Rock could be part of plans to massively shake up the franchise. The last film, the 6th installment, actually skipped over the 3rd, 4th, and 5th movies, pretending they never happened.

Additionally, Netflix has ordered an anime series based on the Terminator franchise. There are also rumors that the next movie will veer more into the horror genre than science fiction.

Richtman also reported that Rock is being considered for a role in a new Predator movie, another classic Schwarzenegger action movie.

The Rock & Arnold Schwarzenegger

The Rock Asks: Schwarzenegger or Stallone?

The Rock recently mentioned Schwarzenegger in an Instagram posted to promote this week’s episode of Young Rock. In it, The Rock asked the question of who is the greatest action movie star of all time?

The Rock’s WWE Future

Paul Heyman recently stated that the Rock was hopeful to take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania this year.

“If I could show you one day’s worth of text messages, emails and calls that come into my phone from some of the biggest superstars in sports and entertainment on this planet, it would blow your mind,” Paul Heyman told GiveMeSport in a recent interview.

“Crossover celebrities in their prime would love to step into a WrestleMania ring with Roman Reigns. It’s not just Dwayne Johnson. The Rock is just one of many. Top stars in many sports are yearning for the publicity, the notoriety, fame, legacy and money of main eventing WrestleMania with Roman Reigns.”