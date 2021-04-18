The Young Bucks Reveal ‘Retirement Age’ from Pro Wrestling

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks have been working hard on their recent heel turn on All Elite programming. The duo have been utilizing their social media, specifically Twitter, to advance their NJPW Bullet Club-esque characters over the past few weeks.

One way that Matt and Nick Jackson have used Twitter is by posting ‘New bio!!’ every few days to get fans to click on their profile and check out the latest musings from AEW’s top tag team.

In the latest update, The Young Bucks have said that they plan to ‘retire’ from professional wrestling at the age of 40.

The Young Bucks on Retirement

“Wrestling’s sweethearts. Needle movers. Goalpost chasers” The Young Bucks write. “Polarizing, self-made millionaires. Could’ve retired years ago so this is all extra credit. Done by 40.”

It’s worth noting that Matt Jackson is 36, and his brother Nick will be turning 32 in July.

It’s not uncommon for professional wrestlers to still be performing well into their 40s or even 50s. Arguably the biggest mainstream name in AEW is Chris Jericho, and he turned 50 last year.

