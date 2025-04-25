Young Bucks: Nothing But Love To Fans Who Didn’t Fall for Phony Character Assassination Clickbait Articles

The Young Bucks appreciate the fans and have taken the time to show how much it means to them.

The Young Bucks had been on hiatus until Dynasty, when they returned and helped Jon Moxley retain the AEW World Heavyweight Title over Swerve Strickland. They took to Instagram to share a message of thanks to the fans.

“Nothing but love to the real ones who’ve never stopped supporting us,” he wrote via Instagram. “To the ones who didn’t fall for the phony character assassination clickbait articles.” Jackson continued, “The rumors, the lies. You had our backs the whole time [and] it didn’t go unnoticed. We still do this for you. I would have probably called it a night a long time ago without your support. Let’s keep going. Let’s come back bigger, better [and] sharper. What is ‘the feeling’ everyone talks about? It’s you. You’re the recipe. Onward [and] upward.”

The former AEW Tag Team Champions beat Kevin Knight & Mike Bailey in a tag team match this past week on Dynamite.