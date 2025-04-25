Death Riders
Photo: Lee South AEW
HomeNewsAEW
AEW

Young Bucks: Nothing But Love To Fans Who Didn’t Fall for Phony Character Assassination Clickbait Articles

by Andrew Ravens

The Young Bucks appreciate the fans and have taken the time to show how much it means to them. 

The Young Bucks had been on hiatus until Dynasty, when they returned and helped Jon Moxley retain the AEW World Heavyweight Title over Swerve Strickland. They took to Instagram to share a message of thanks to the fans.

“Nothing but love to the real ones who’ve never stopped supporting us,” he wrote via Instagram. “To the ones who didn’t fall for the phony character assassination clickbait articles.”

Jackson continued, “The rumors, the lies. You had our backs the whole time [and] it didn’t go unnoticed. We still do this for you. I would have probably called it a night a long time ago without your support. Let’s keep going. Let’s come back bigger, better [and] sharper. What is ‘the feeling’ everyone talks about? It’s you. You’re the recipe. Onward [and] upward.”

The former AEW Tag Team Champions beat Kevin Knight & Mike Bailey in a tag team match this past week on Dynamite. 

Andrew Ravens
Andrew Ravens is a pro wrestling beat writer covering news and events for some of the biggest wrestling sites in the world. After growing up as a WWE fan, Andrew became a full-time writer in 2013. Andrew can be contacted at [email protected] for news tips, results, interviews, general news, and corrections.
WrestleMania 41 Sign
WrestleMania 41 News

Related News