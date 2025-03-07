The Young Bucks Returning To AEW Soon

The Young Bucks are expected to return to AEW television soon. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the duo was backstage at AEW’s show in Oceanside, CA, signaling that their comeback is approaching. While they have missed multiple California events, plans are in motion for their return.

Their most recent AEW Tag Team Championship reign ended on the October 4 episode of Dynamite, where they dropped the titles to Private Party. The Bucks had previously defended the belts against them at Wrestle Dynasty.

Following their AEW hiatus, they competed in NJPW, where they had a run as IWGP Tag Team Champions. Their last match took place on February 11, when they lost the titles. They have not been used by NJPW since.

During their time away from AEW, Matt Jackson and his wife, Dana Massie, launched a travel-centric YouTube channel, Never Not Jet Lagged, which will also feature wrestling-related content.

While creative discussions are underway for their return, the exact timeline remains unclear. However, once they’re back, they’ll find themselves in the midst of AEW’s stacked tag team division.