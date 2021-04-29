Triller Fight Club Would Be ‘Open’ To CM Punk Boxing Match

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk has been (somewhat) linked with a potential return to combat sports. Whilst Punk is currently 0-2 in his MMA career, he has been named as a potential combatant in the Triller Fight Club arena.

Triller Fight Club and MLW broadcaster Ray Flores was recently interviewed by Wrestling INC. Flores stated that there’s a chance CM Punk could end up appearing on a Triller Fight Club card.

“I think if CM Punk wants to do it, I think that Triller would absolutely be open to it because he’s still a big name,” Flores said in the interview. “I mean now the fans are coming back. You go to arenas all over the world and you still here chants of CM Punk in different wrestling arenas all over.”

CM Punk in Triller?

“So if he wants to come back and he’s willing to go in there and train; then I think he absolutely can make the connection” Flores continued. “They’ll [Triller] definitely be open to it. Whether or not it will happen, it’s kind of like the perfect storm.”

