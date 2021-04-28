Tucker Takes a Shot at WWE’s Creative Booking of Otis and Mandy Rose

Former WWE Superstar Tucker has been vocal with his dislike of WWE’s creative booking ever since he was released from the company just over a week ago.

“IMO and obviously I have a bad taste in my mouth; but there is very little opportunity for talent to have any sense of agency over who they are and what happens on tv” Tucker said on Twitter.

“To me it’s this part of the creative process that is hurting the product the most currently;” the former member of the Heavy Machinery tag team mentioned.

- Advertisement -

Jon Alba, who also worked for WWE previously, asked Tucker if he felt this was just an issue with booking on RAW. Fans have been critical of the red brand but SmackDown and NXT have been largely favoured over the past few months.

Tucker on WWE Creative

“Personally no I didn’t find it to be any different most days” Tucker replied. “I will say there a general sense of less stress on the 2 hour show but creatively I didn’t find a difference.”

Tucker finished by naming the Otis and Mandy Rose storyline specifically. Tucker was of course part of that angle, which was a huge part of WWE programming before WrestleMania 36.

WWE would end up dropping the angle without any real conclusion, beside ‘Tucky’ turning heel and Mandy changing brands.

“Yeah or doing a story like Mandy and Otis for months with zero payoff” Tucker emphatically finished, showing his disgust at how his former tag partner was treated.