Mandy Rose Fires Back At Fans Over ‘Double Champion’ Claim

Former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose is not mincing words when it comes to her claims of being a double champion in WWE.

Almost three years back, Mandy Rose was let go from WWE and she hasn’t been on best of terms with the company. At NXT Roadblock, Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer defeated Giulia to win the NXT Women’s Title. Thus, becoming a double champion. ‘The Dark Angel’ has since been been dubbed as NXT’s first double women’s champion, and she successfully defended both titles on March 25th.

However, Mandy Rose has expressed his distaste about how WWE doesn’t acknowledge her feat. On social media, Rose shared a post from a fan and accused WWE of pretending their own history doesn’t exist. She claimed that she has been a double champion in NXT before Vaquer. Rose said it was “pathetic” and feels she was “erased” from WWE history.

Fans on social media started to dispute Mandy’s claim and the former WWE star took note of it. She dropped a video clip and hit back at the fans. She said:

“It’s so funny to me that the people that never held a championship before are the first to sit there and argue about what counts as a double champion. Listen, y’all can argue semantics all that you want, but I still held two titles at the same time. Yes, unified them, thank you. And, call it what you want; who cares? Double Champion, Mandy Two Belts, Undisputed Bada**, whatever. It still doesn’t take away the fact that I did it. So you know, y’all can keep fact-checking over there, and I’ll just keep winning. Have a great day,” said Mandy Rose.

However, Mandy Rose was never technically a double champion. In 2022, at Worlds Collide, then NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defeated NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport in a title unification match. As the title was unified, Rose was never acknowledged as NXT UK Women’s Champion.