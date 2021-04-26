Update On How Impact’s Rebellion PPV Numbers Are Trending

Impact Wrestling presented Rebellion last night on PPV. Kenny Omega defeated Rich Swann to win the Impact World Championship in the main event. According to a report on Wrestling Observer Radio, the PPV is trending to have done very well.

“From the early returns as far as the streaming side goes, the numbers for this show were exceedingly strong,” said Dave Meltzer. “Probably, almost certainly the biggest PPV they’ve done in years, maybe many years but several years for sure.”

“That aspect was a success even without AEW promoting it hard on Wednesday night, there was enough promotion elsewhere,” he continued.

Impact Wrestling Announces Upcoming Schedule

Impact Wrestling announced their next 3 big events upcoming during last night’s PPV. On May 15th, Impact will present Under Siege on the Impact Plus streaming service. Against All Odds will then take place on June 12th. The company will then return to PPV in July for Slammiversary. An exact date for the PPV has yet to be revealed, however. A teaser for Slammiversary is available below: