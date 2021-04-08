WALTER Retains WWE NXT UK Title At TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

WALTER worked his first match of the week with a top NXT star standing tall with the top prize in his hands.

WALTER defended the NXT UK Title against Tommaso Ciampa at Wednesday’s (April 7, 2021) WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver event from Orlando, Florida.

Ciampa turned back into the 2018 version of his character with the return of his shaved head and trunks. The match saw Ciampa continuously try to get a string of offensive moves together only to be knocked down. In the end, WALTER hit a big chop for the finish.

This came before WALTER will defend the NXT UK Title against Rampage Brown at NXT UK: Prelude on Thursday.

This feud started a month ago when Ciampa mentioned WALTER on NXT. After Imperium invited Timothy Thatcher to join them, Ciampa told Thatcher that he’s not interested in joining Imperium, but was interested in facing WALTER.

To get things moving along, Ciampa said WALTER was sitting safely across the pond holding onto the title while the rest of Imperium did his dirty work. This led to WALTER appearing to take out Ciampa.

