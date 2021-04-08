WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 2 Predictions

The WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver event is taking place over the course of two nights. Night 1 took place yesterday, Wednesday April 7th (airing on USA Network).

Tonight’s show, Thursday, April 8th will be available to watch via Peacock and WWE Network for International fans.

WWE had already announced the main events of both nights that take place in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez headlined the first night, with Gonzalez winning the Championship for the first time in her career.

WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross will main event tonight, with Balor putting his Championship on the line.

This show marks the second special for the yellow brand in 2021, which features a stacked lineup. As a reminder, we will be providing ongoing coverage of tonight’s show throughout.

Here’s the full card for Night 2 of the event:

NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver: Night 2

Unsanctioned Match – Kyle O’Reilly vs Adam Cole

– Kyle O’Reilly vs Adam Cole NXT Championship Match – Finn Balor (c) vs Karrion Kross

– Finn Balor (c) vs Karrion Kross Undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Championship Ladder Match – Jordan Devlin vs Santos Escobar

– Jordan Devlin vs Santos Escobar NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match – Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon vs The Way

– Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon vs The Way NXT North American Championship Match – Johnny Gargano (c) vs Bronson Reed

Here are Jake’s predictions for the second night of WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver:

