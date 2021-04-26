WWE RAW Preview (4/26): McIntyre & Strowman vs. T-Bar & Mace

WWE returns to St. Petersburg, FL tonight for an all-new episode of Monday Night Raw from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field.
As the road to WrestleMania Backlash continues, expect to see more matches announced for the May 16th pay-per-view.
The following items are scheduled for tonight’s broadcast:
- WWE Champion Bobby Lashley returns to Raw. Lashley defends the title against Drew McIntyre at Backlash.
- Former Retribution members T-BAR and MACE will team up to face Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman. McIntyre and T-BAR have been going back and forth on social media:
- Advertisement -
Update: WWE has announced two more matches for Raw:
- The Miz, Elias & Jaxson Ryker vs. The New Day & Damian Priest
- Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax vs. Lana, Naomi & Asuka.
Check back later tonight for our WWE Raw live discussion, results and takeaways.
Catch up on the Top 10 moments from last week’s show: