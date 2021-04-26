Home News WWE News

WWE RAW Preview (4/26): McIntyre & Strowman vs. T-Bar & Mace

By Michael Reichlin

WWE returns to St. Petersburg, FL tonight for an all-new episode of Monday Night Raw from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field.

As the road to WrestleMania Backlash continues, expect to see more matches announced for the May 16th pay-per-view.

The following items are scheduled for tonight’s broadcast:

  • WWE Champion Bobby Lashley returns to Raw. Lashley defends the title against Drew McIntyre at Backlash.
  • Former Retribution members T-BAR and MACE will team up to face Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman. McIntyre and T-BAR have been going back and forth on social media:
Update: WWE has announced two more matches for Raw:

  • The Miz, Elias & Jaxson Ryker vs. The New Day & Damian Priest
  • Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax vs. Lana, Naomi & Asuka.

Check back later tonight for our WWE Raw live discussion, results and takeaways.

Catch up on the Top 10 moments from last week’s show:

