WWE RAW Preview (4/26): McIntyre & Strowman vs. T-Bar & Mace

WWE returns to St. Petersburg, FL tonight for an all-new episode of Monday Night Raw from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field.

As the road to WrestleMania Backlash continues, expect to see more matches announced for the May 16th pay-per-view.

The following items are scheduled for tonight’s broadcast:

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley returns to Raw. Lashley defends the title against Drew McIntyre at Backlash.

Former Retribution members T-BAR and MACE will team up to face Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman. McIntyre and T-BAR have been going back and forth on social media:

You’ve had more name changes than titles. You were just another guy on the indies when I was the guy. You won nothing in NXT and I was the Champ, and you’ve proved nothing since. Your mate’s highest accolade is commentating on my matches. Prove yourself in-ring. Not on Twitter. https://t.co/9ZmGlmAiYg — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 25, 2021

Update: WWE has announced two more matches for Raw:

The Miz, Elias & Jaxson Ryker vs. The New Day & Damian Priest

Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax vs. Lana, Naomi & Asuka.

.@sarahschreib has the scoop for tonight’s two MASSIVE 6 Man Tag Matches of Monday Night #WWERaw on @USA_Network. pic.twitter.com/lqPumqhHIU — WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2021

