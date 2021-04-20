WWE RAW Results (4/19): Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka, Riddle vs. Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome. Charlotte Flair faced Asuka tonight and Drew McIntyre took on Mace & T-Bar in a Handicap match. A new episode of Alexa’s Playground with Alexa Bliss aired tonight as well.

RAW Results (4/19)

Viking Raiders def. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin Riddle def. Randy Orton Lana & Naomi def. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler Elias def. Kofi Kingston Mace & T-Bar def. McIntyre & Braun Strowman via DQ Damian Priest def. The Miz Asuka def Charlotte Flair

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Mace & T-Bar Attacked McIntyre Again

Drew McIntyre kicked off this week’s show and discussed how he became #1 contender last week. McIntyre brought up the attack by Mace & T-Bar and said that he knows that MVP is the mastermind behind it. McIntyre joked that he will get some RETRIBUTION on them the next time he sees them.

MVP interrupted and claimed that he had no idea about the attack. MVP said that WWE Champion Lashley is looking forward to beating McIntyre again at WrestleMania Backlash. MVP added that Lashley just recently downsized the Hurt Business and Lashley has already proven that he can beat Drew by himself.

Once again, MVP claimed that Mace and T-Bar have zero affiliation with the Hurt Business. McIntyre made his way to the ring apron and to the outside. Drew said maybe MVP is telling the truth and start walking towards him. Mace and T-Bar attacked McIntyre again and beat him down in the middle of the ring. MVP looked on with a smile on his face but Mace and T-Bar walked right past him.

Mace & T-Bar were stopped backstage and asked if they were aligned with the Hurt Business. They started listing off animals until Mace said saber-toothed tiger. T-Bar said that they were extinct and that is what they are going to do to Drew McIntyre. Drew then demanded a Handicap match against Mace & T-Bar. Adam Pearce told him to find a tag team partner but Drew declined and told Pearce to make the match or he will regret it.

Viking Raiders Dominated

Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin faced Viking Raiders tonight. Shelton and Cedric controlled the action early and isolated Erik in the ring. Ivar tagged in and Shelton greeted him with a knee to the face. Erik tagged back in and Cedric connected with a Tornado DDT. Alexander went for the cover but Ivar broke it up at two.

Ivar sent Shelton into the barricade outside the ring and connected with a Cannonball. Back in the ring, Erik kneed Alexander in the face and tagged in Ivar. The Viking Raiders then hit the Viking Express for the pinfall victory.

Asuka Interrupted Charlotte

Charlotte Flair came to the ring and demanded respect from the women in the locker room and the WWE Universe. Flair claimed that she was the biggest star in the division. Charlotte said that her WrestleMania match was taken from her when Lacey Evans got pregnant. Flair stated that she can beat Asuka and Rhea Ripley in the same night and that is why they call her “The Opportunity”. Charlotte vowed to remind Asuka of how much she doesn’t like her and prove why she is The Queen.

Asuka and Rhea Ripley interrupted. Ripley told Charlotte that she will take her up on that offer and Rhea suggested that Asuka was going to beat her tonight. Charlotte mocked Asuka and spoke really slow to remind her that she broke her streak. Asuka shouted that she will beat Flair tonight and called her a bitch to end the segment.

Riddle def. Randy Orton

Riddle annoyed the hell out of Randy Orton backstage by interrupted his interview. Orton was saying that he wanted to get the WWE Championship but Riddle scooted up to him and wanted to form a team called RKBro. Randy walked away and told Adam Pearce that he wanted a match with Riddle to teach him a lesson.

Riddle and Orton locked up in the middle of the ring to start off the match. Orton applied a Headlock and took Riddle down to the canvas. Riddle battled to his feet and broke the hold against the ropes.

Orton kneed Riddle in the midsection and went for a Suplex but Riddle escaped. Riddle locked in a Sleeper Hold and trapped Randy’s arm as he reached for the ropes. It looked like Orton was about to tap out but he instead broke the hold by ripping at Riddle’s hair.

Riddle leaped right back onto Orton and got him in the Sleeper Hold again but Randy broke free with a slam. Riddle once again applied the Sleeper but Orton escaped out of the ring. Orton slammed Riddle onto the apron and then on top of the announce table as RAW went to a break.

Riddle hit some chops to the chest but Orton responded with a Powerslam for a near fall. Orton followed it up with a Suplex in the middle of the ring. Randy went for the RKO but Riddle countered into a backslide for the pinfall victory.

Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose Distracted Nia Jax

Lana and Naomi faced Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax tonight. Lana and Naomi dominated early and isolated Nia in the ring. Shayna tagged in and took control before Mandy Rose and Dana interrupted and rolled footage of them beating Nia down last week. Nia got angry and left Shayna alone in the ring to chase after Mandy and Dana. Lana and Naomi slammed Shayna to the mat for the pinfall victory.

Damian Preist def. The Miz

Miz and Maryse came to the ring to promote their reality show Miz & Mrs. and Miz’s documentary on the network this weekend. Damian Priest interrupted and challenged Miz to a match. Maryse got pissed off and accepted the match on Miz’s behalf before throwing champagne in Damian’s face.

Later on RAW, The Miz and Damian Priest battled and Maryse was ringside. Miz rolled out of the ring to give Maryse a kiss and then walked into a Suplex from Damian for a near fall. Priest followed it up with a massive Clothesline and geared up in the corner. Maryse distracted Damian and Miz capitalized with a Dropkick.

Miz followed it up with a Neckbreaker and some It Kicks. Priest got pissed off and slammed Miz to the canvas. Damian followed it up with Hit the Lights for the pinfall victory.

Elias def. Kofi Kingston

Elias faced Kofi Kingston tonight on RAW. Jaxson Ryker and Xavier Woods were ringside for the match. Woods played an electric guitar for a distraction and Kofi capitalized by beating Elias down in the corner. Kingston hit a Crossbody for a near fall and then hit an awkward SOS for another two count. Kofi went for a Hurricanrana off the top turnbuckle but Elias held onto the ropes. Elias then hit an Elbow Drop from the top for the pinfall victory.

Alexa Bliss Warned The RAW Roster

WWE aired another episode of Alexa’s Playground tonight. Bliss said Lily didn’t come into her life around WrestleMania and that they have been best friends for a very long time. Bliss stated that they were on a playground once and there was another little girl being mean to her.

Alexa giggled and stated that she shoved that little bitch off of the swing and she fell on her ass and broke her arm. Bliss laughed and said that she told the teachers the truth. Alexa claimed that Lily made her do it and that she has no problem letting people know if she doesn’t like something. Bliss added that Lily didn’t like him (The Fiend) and she doesn’t like any of the little girls on the RAW roster.

T-Bar & Mace Were Unmasked

Drew McIntyre faced Mace & T-Bar in a Handicap match to begin the final hour of this week’s show. McIntyre and T-Bar battled as MVP watched from backstage. Mace tagged in and unloaded some punches on Drew in the corner of the ring. Mace leveled McIntyre with an uppercut for a two count.

T-Bar tagged in and Drew planted him with a Spinebuster. McIntyre knocked Mace off the ring apron but T-Bar capitalized not he distraction and drove Drew to the corner. Mace and T-Bar then beat McIntyre down in the corner of the ring before Braun Strowman’s theme hit.

Strowman got in the ring and Mace & T-Bar retreated to the outside as RAW went to a commercial. When RAW returned, Braun Strowman & Drew battled Mace & T-Bar. Strowman beat Mace down in the corner and was somehow bleeding from his forehead. Strowman applied Headlock and then kneed Mace in the face.

Braun then sent T-Bar into the turnbuckle when he tagged in. Mace distracted Braun and T-Bar capitalized with a chop block. Mace tagged back in and hit a Clothesline for a near fall. Strowman eventually battled back and hit a Back Body Drop on T-Bar.

McIntyre and Mace tagged in and Drew connected with a Clothesline. Drew followed it up with a Suplex and then a Neckbreaker in the middle of the ring. McIntyre ripped off Mace’s mask and responded with a slap to the face. McIntyre hit a harder slap and then beat Mace down until the referee ended the match via DQ. Strowman then ripped off T-Bar’s mask as well.

Sheamus Attacked Humberto Carrillo

Sheamus came to the ring and shouted that he was your new United States Champion. Sheamus said it is going to be like that for a long time and will be a fighting champion. He then issued an open challenge and Humberto Carrillo made his way to the ring. Sheamus attacked Carrillo during his entrance and launched him into the ring post. Sheamus dragged Humberto back to the corner and leveled him with a Brogue Kick.

Charlotte Attacked The Referee After Losing To Asuka

Charlotte Flair squared off with Asuka in the main event of this week’s episode of RAW. RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley took a seat on the entrance ramp to watch the match. Asuka went for a Hip Attack but Flair dodged it and hit a kick to the face. Charlotte and Asuka then hit a Neckbreaker at the same time and fell to the floor outside the ring. Ripley stood over them as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, the action returned to the ring and Asuka connected with a kick to the face. Asuka hit a sloppy looking Double Knees to the face and both superstars fell to the canvas. Flair hit Asuka with a Spear and went for the cover but Asuka kicked out at two.

Flair went for the Figure Four but Asuka escaped with a kick to the face. Charlotte was then able to apply the Figure Four but Rhea broke it up and the referee didn’t see it. Asuka then rolled up Charlotte for the pinfall victory. After the match, Charlotte got pissed off and beat the hell out of the referee to close the show.