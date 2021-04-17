WWE SmackDown Results (4/16): WrestleMania Fallout, Roman Reigns & Cesaro

WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome. It was the first episode of SmackDown following WrestleMania 37. Pat McAfee made his debut on commentary with Michael Cole. Cesaro faced Jey Uso in the main event of this week’s edition of SmackDown.

SmackDown Results (4/16)

Rey Mysterio def. Otis Kevin Owens def. Sami Zayn Ziggler & Roode def. Street Profits to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships Natalya def. Shayna Baszler Cesaro def. Jey Uso via DQ

Here are the takeaways from this week’s episode of SmackDown:

Roman Reigns Ignored Cesaro

Universal Champion Roman Reigns kicked off the show and made his way to the ring with Jey Uso and Paul Heyman. Roman Reigns said he called his shot and walked out of WrestleMania as the Universal Champion. Reigns pointed to his shirt that read “acknowledge me” and claimed that nobody in WWE wants to face him now.

Reigns boasted about defeating two HOFers at WrestleMania and that he has fulfilled his obligation and it was time to head to the jet. Cesaro interrupted and joined Reigns in the ring. Universal Champion Roman Reigns left with Heyman and Jey and Cesaro stood alone in the ring. Cesaro threw the microphone out of the ring to end the segment.

Cesaro asked for a match against Roman Reigns and Adam Pearce was about to make it official but Sonya Deville interrupted. Sonya said she will go talk to Reigns to see if he wants the match. Paul Heyman was later interviewed by Kayla Braxton. Heyman said Cesaro isn’t an attraction, he is a joke and stated that he will face Jey Uso in the main event.

Rey Mysterio Picked Up A Win

Otis faced Rey Mysterio tonight. Chad Gable and Dominik Mysterio were ringside for the match. Otis dominated early and slammed Rey to the canvas. Rey battled back with a Senton off the middle turnbuckle for a near fall. Otis caught Rey in midair and planted him with a Powerslam.

Otis went for a Splash off the middle rope but Rey got out of the way. Mysterio tripped up Otis and hit the 619. Rey climbed to the top rope and leaped onto Otis. Rey then rolled him up for the pinfall victory.

Kevin Owens def. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn marched to the ring and claimed he got screwed over at WrestleMania. Sami noted that Logan Paul was his guest of honor and was supposed to help with the documentary to expose the grand conspiracy. Zayn claimed Logan’s mind was poisoned by Kevin Owens and everyone in the WWE Universe.

Zayn said he was distracted by wondering what Logan Paul was thinking and that is way Kevin Owens was able to beat him at WrestleMania. Kevin Owens interrupted as SmackDown went to a break. Sami and Owens battled in a singles match when SmackDown returned.

Owens dominated early and unloaded several punches to Zayn’s face. Kevin Owens hit Sami with a Swanton and went for the cover but Zayn kicked out of two. Zayn rolled out of the ring and crawled up the entrance ramp but Kevin brought him back down to the ring. Kevin hit a Neckbreaker for another near fall. Owens went for the Stunner but Sami rolled out of the ring. The match ended in a countout and Owens brought Sami back to the ring. Owens hit a few right hands and followed it up with a Stunner to Zayn.

Bianca Belair Celebrated Her Title Win

Street Profits came to the ring with balloons in the corners. They vowed to take the titles from Roode & Ziggler tonight and brought up Bianca Belair defeating Sasha Banks in the main event of WrestleMania. Montez Ford then introduced SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair as the greatest part of his life.

Bianca Belair delivered a motivation speech about chasing your dreams and her victory was for all the little girls around the world. Sasha Banks was then interviewed backstage and showed the mark left on her by Belair’s hair whip. Sasha got pissed off and walked away to end the segment. Bayley was then interviewed backstage and vowed to restore dignity to the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Roode & Ziggler Retained The SD Tag Titles

Street Profits then battled Roode & Ziggler for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Street Profits controlled the action early and isolate Ziggler in the corner. Angelo Dawkins hit a Spinebuster and Ford sent Ziggler out of the ring.

Dawkins hit Roode with a Splash and followed it up with a Bulldog. Angelo connected with a massive shoulder tackle on Roode as SmackDown went to a commercial break. When SmackDown returned, Roode connected with a Spinebuster and tagged in Ziggler.

Dolph hit Dawkins with a Neckbreaker for a near fall and Montez tagged in. Ford hit Ziggler with a Clothesline and followed it up with a Standing Moonsault to Roode for a two count. Ziggler tagged in but Montez didn’t see it. Ziggler snuck up behind Ford and hit the Zig Zag for the pinfall victory. Ziggler and Roode are still the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Natalya Easily Defeated Shayna Baszler

Natalya faced Shayna Baszler tonight on SmackDown. Nia Jax and Tamina were ringside for the match. Natalya went for the Sharpshooter right away but Shayna rolled out of the ring. Nia and Tamina started trash talking as Shayna got back into the ring.

Shayna brought Natalya down to the canvas but Natalya was able to break free. Shayna connected with a knee to the face and went for the cover but Natalya kicked out at two. Natalya went for the Sharpshooter but Nia hopped on the apron for a distraction. Natalya shoved Shayna towards and Baszler stopped herself. Natalya capitalized with a roll-up for the victory.

Seth Rollins Attacked Cesaro

Jey Uso squared off against Cesaro in this week’s main event. Uso went for a Crossbody but Cesaro countered into a Backbreaker to start off the action. Jey rolled to the apron and Cesaro followed him. Cesaro bounced Jey’s face off the top turnbuckle a couple times and then booted him to the floor outside the ring. Jey caught Cesaro with a Superkick as SmackDown went to a break.

Jey climbed to the top rope but Cesaro tripped him. Cesaro went for a Superplex but Jey blocked it. Cesaro connected with an uppercut and followed it up with a Gutwrench Suplex off the middle turnbuckle for a near fall.

Cesaro hit an awesome springboard uppercut for another two count. Jey and Cesaro started trading punches in the middle of the ring. Cesaro leveled Jey with a Clothesline and went for the cover but Jey kicked out at two. Cesaro then hit Jey with the Swing but Seth Rollins interfered. Seth attacked Cesaro from behind and the match ended in a DQ.

Opinion: I’m fine with the feud with Rollins continuing and am looking forward to Cesaro eventually facing Roman Reigns. I was looking forward to both RAW and SmackDown this week and unfortunately they both were forgettable shows following WrestleMania.