Young Bucks Deny That AEW Has “Faction Overload”

Depending on when you grew up and which wrestling promotion you watched the most, your opinion on the presence of factions in wrestling will differ. The Young Bucks, who cut their teeth in NJPW took time to respond to fan criticism that AEW has too many factions.

The Young Bucks, who were part of two factions while working in Japan – Bullet Club and the splinter group The Elite – responded to their critics in an interview with TV Insider.

There have been several new factions form in AEW over the past couple of weeks. Including the ‘Super Elite’ which has seen the Bucks once more side with Kenny Omega. Alongside them are the Good Brothers Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, and the group manager, Don Callis.

This particular group is interesting not because of its members but because it crossed two different promotions without any form of brand/network segregation.

Factions Form as the AEW Brand Takes Shape

We have also seen the rise of The Factory, The Pinnacle, Matt Hardy Office, and the post-pandemic reunion of Death Triangle. Surely it is also only a matter of time before Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston form their own group.

Either way, the Bucks are convinced that factions are good for wrestling. With the success AEW has had to date, who could question their logic.

New Japan Pro Wrestling has been booking factions for more than 40 years, and they’re still around. I see the argument, but I think North American fans have never seen this many at one time. They are used to one, two, or three stables in a company. It’s easier to book angles. It’s easy to get more people involved with different groups. If you’re not aligned in a stable, you’re alone, and that’s hard to book sometimes. That’s why we have a lot of factions. It has clearly worked. Nick said in response to the question.

While Matt went on to discuss the realistic possibility of a trios championship. This is another belt that gains much more credibility when you have clear cut groups to work with.