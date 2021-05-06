AEW Dynamite Results (5/5): Blood & Guts Match, Kenny Omega & Orange Cassidy

AEW Dynamite aired live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Inner Circle battled The Pinnacle in a Blood & Guts match tonight. It was also announced that Miro will face Darby Allin next week for the TNT Championship.

Dynamite Results (5/5)

Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston def. Kenny Omega & Michael Nakazawa Cody Rhodes def. QT Marshall Britt Baker def. Julia Hart SCU def. Varsity Blondes, Jurassic Express, The Acclaimed to earn a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championships next week The Pinnacle def. Inner Circle in the Blood & Guts match

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

The Elite Attacked Moxley & Kingston

AEW Champion Kenny Omega & Michael Nakazawa faced Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston in a tag team match to begin the show. Before the match, Don Callis took over for Justin Roberts and said that AEW Champion Kenny Omega was unable to attend tonight. Callis told Nakazawa that he will wrestle the match alone tonight as Tony Schiavone shouted that Callis is lying because we have seen Kenny Omega here tonight.

Moxley and Kingston slowly made their way through the crowd and Omega attacked them from behind. Omega hit Moxley and Kingston with the AEW Championship and rolled Eddie into the ring. Nakazawa stomped Kingston down and tagged in Kenny Omega.

Jon Moxley sent Nakazawa out of the ring but turned around into an elbow to the face from Omega. Moxley battled back with a Side Slam and then delivered a Suicide Dive onto Nakazawa outside the ring. Kingston and Moxley isolated Nakazawa in the corner and took turns beating him down.

Nakazawa hit Kingston with a low blow and choked him while the referee was distracted. Omega tagged in and raked Kingston’s face across the top rope. Omega connected with a slam and went for the cover but Eddie was able to kick out at two. Omega went for a Suplex but Kingston was able to block it.

Kenny hit Kingston with a chop but Eddie shrugged it off. Kingston lit up Omega’s chest with some chops but the AEW Champion battled back with an Enziguri. Omega went for a Moonsault but Kingston dodged it. Eddie followed it up with a Clothesline and tagged in Moxley.

Nakazawa tagged in as well and Moxley beat him down in the corner. Jon stomped Nakazawa down and then whipped Kenny to the canvas. Nakazawa went for a Clothesline but Moxley didn’t go down. Moxley connected with a German Suplex and then a Piledriver but Omega broke up the cover at two.

Omega rolled out of the ring and wouldn’t get back inside as Moxley applied a Guillotine choke. Kingston held open the ropes but Kenny walked away and left Nakazawa behind. Eddie and Moxley hit a German Suplex/ Clothesline combo for the pinfall victory.

After the match, AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks came down to the entrance ramp. Good Brothers attacked Kingston and Moxley from behind and planted Eddie with a Magic Killer. Matt Jackson hit Jon Moxley with a Superkick and then Nick hit another one as AEW Champion made his way back to the ring with his personal camera man, Brandon Cutler. Omega lifted Eddie up in the Electric Chair and planted him with the One Winged Angel.

Cody Tapped Out QT Marshall

Cody Rhodes squared off against QT Marshall tonight on Dynamite. Cody controlled the match early and lifted up QT for a Suplex. Rhodes opted to just drop QT on his face instead. Cody took off his belt but the referee ripped it away. QT grabbed his own belt and whipped Cody across the back.

Marshall hit Cody with a couple chops but Rhodes battled back with some chops of his own. Cody raked QT’s eyes and followed it up with an elbow to the face. Cody climbed to the top rope and it backfired as Marshall slammed him to the canvas. Marshall followed it up with a German Suplex that sent Cody out of the ring to regroup with Arn Anderson.

QT went after Cody and brought him back into the ring. QT argued with Arn and shoved him. Arn then shoved QT’s face into the ring post and several referees kicked him out from ringside as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, QT hit Cody with a boot to the face. Rhodes battled back with a Moonsault and went for the cover but QT kicked out at two. Cody went for a Cutter but QT countered into the Cross Rhodes on Cody for a two count. Marshall went for a Diamond Cutter but Cody blocked it. Marshall connected with a Buckle Bomb and went for a Tombstone Piledriver but Cody countered into one of his own for a near fall in an awesome sequence.

Cody then hit the Cross Rhodes and went for the cover but QT somehow kicked out at two. Rhodes got Marshall in the Figure Four in the middle of the ring and QT tapped out. Anthony Ogogo attacked Cody after the match and put the UK flag on him.

Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky Beat Darby Allin Down

Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page were interviewed by Alex Marvez tonight. TNT Champion Darby Allin showed up and tried to get some revenge on them for attacking him. Allin hit Page with a Coffin Drop but the numbers game caught up to him. Scorpio and Page beat Allin down and threw him down a staircase.

Britt Baker Dominated

Britt Baker faced Julia Hart tonight on Dynamite. Baker and Julia went to lock up but Britt booted Hart in the midsection instead. Hart hit a punch but Baker quickly planted her with a Slingblade. Reba handed Baker a glove and Britt hit a slam. Baker then applied the Lockjaw for the submission victory. Britt Baker will face Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship at Double or Nothing.

SCU Earned A Title Shot Next Week

Jurassic Express, Varsity Blondes, SCU, and The Acclaimed battled in a Tag Team Eliminator match. The winning team will face The Young Bucks next week for the AEW Tag Team Championships.

Frankie and Jungle Boy started off the match by locking up in the middle of the ring. Jungle Boy took Frankie down to the mat but Kazarian hopped up. Jungle Boy and Frankie traded roll-ups before Max Caster tagged himself in. Pillman Jr. tagged in and a massive brawl broke out. Luchasaurus hit Caster with a boot to the face as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Luchasaurus Chokeslammed Griff Garrison on top of Pillman. Luchasaurus then Chokeslammed Frankie onto the Varsity Blondes outside the ring. Jungle Boy tagged in and tried to cover Caster but Daniels broke it up at two.

Pillman leveled Jungle Boy with a Clothesline for a near fall. Jungle Boy climbed to the top rope but Daniels tripped him up. Frankie hit Pillman with a Clothesline and then turned Jungle Boy inside out with a Clothesline as well. Pillman tried to roll-up Kazarian but he kicked out at two. SCU hit a BME/Piledriver combo on Pillman for the pinfall victory. SCU will face Young Bucks next week for the AEW Tag Team Championships.

PAC Will Face Orange Cassidy Next Week To Determine A #1 Contender

Tony Schiavone interviewed AEW Champion Kenny Omega tonight. Nakazawa carried Omega’s Impact and AAA Championships to the ring. Omega asked the crowd if they were ready for Blood & Guts and they cheered. Kenny said he has been a busy man and boasted about all his title wins.

Schiavone announced that PAC will face Orange Cassidy next week to determine who will face Kenny at Double or Nothing. Orange Cassidy interrupted and Omega laughed in his face. Kenny told Orange that he understands what he means to AEW and has seen kids dress up like him for Halloween. Omega added that Cassidy ripped off the shade look from him and took Cassidy’s sunglasses.

The Pinnacle def. Inner Circle

Sammy Guevara and Dax Harwood started off the Blood & Guts (WarGames) match. Sammy connected with a big Back Body Drop but Dax responded with a shoulder tackle. Guevara leveled Harwood with a Dropkick but Dax shrugged it off and hit a Spinebuster. Harwood went for the cover but the match hadn’t officially started yet. More importantly, you can only win the match by submission or surrender. Harwood beat Sammy down int he corner of the ring. Sammy battled back and bounced Harwood’s face off the turnbuckle several times. Guevara sent Harwood into the cage and Dax grabbed his knee in pain.

Guevara slammed Dax’s face into the steel cage and then hit a Clothesline. Sammy hit a Cutter as Shawn Spears entered the match with a steel chair. Spears hit a Spinebuster and then set up the chair in between the ropes. Shawn hit Sammy with a chair shot to the head as the crowd booed in Daily’s Place. Harwood stumbled to his feet and he busted open.

Ortiz entered the match next and hit Spears with a Dropkick. Ortiz hit Harwood with a Clothesline and then a chair across the back. Ortiz hurled the chair at Dax’s face and slammed Spears’ neck on the chair. Sammy then hit Spears with an awesome Spanish Fly off the top rope.

Cash Wheeler entered the match and almost fell on face before gathering his balance and hitting a Clothesline. Spears applied a Sharpshooter on Sammy as Wheeler slammed Ortiz’s face onto the cage. Ortiz fell in between the ring and the cage as Santana entered the match. Guevara went for some kind of springboard dive but slipped and fell to the mat.

Santana planted Cash with a Uranage and then delivered a Suplex to Dax as Dynamite went to a commercial break. Jake Hager entered the match and started unloading Clotheslines to The Pinnacle. Hager got Spears in the Ankle Lock in the middle of the ring. Spears tapped but the match doesn’t officially begin to all ten men are in the ring.

Wardlow and Hager then traded punches in the middle of the ring. MJF entered the match last and the live crowd greeted him with an “asshole!” chant. Wardlow hit Hager with a chop block and MJF followed it up with some stomps. MJF posed int he corner of the ring and told Jericho that he is a dead man when he gets in the ring.

Wheeler had blood pouring down his face as well as Pinnacle retreated to one ring. Jericho entered the match and the bell rang. The Pinnacle and Inner Circle were in opposite rings and charged at each other. The two factions met in the middle and brawled.

Jericho unloaded some strikes with Floyd the bat as Shawn Spears climbed up the cage. Jericho choked Spears against the cage and then hit Wardlow with a shoulder tackle as Dynamite went to a commercial break. When Dynamite returned, Inner Circle Piledrived FTR onto the exposed wood under the ring mat.

Jericho hit MJF with a Codebreaker as a loud “AEW!” chant broke out. Guevara put a steel chair up against Spears’ face and hit the Coast to Coast Dropkick. Santana busted MJF open with a fork and the blood poured down his face.

Wardlow hit Hager with a Body Slam but Santana and Ortiz beat him down with a steel chair. Wardlow tried to slam Hager but it was botched and he just got beat down again with chairs as Dynamite went to a break.

MJF and Jericho started climbing the cage during the break. When Dynamite returned, Le Champion had MJF in the Walls of Jericho on top of the structure. MJF broke the hold with a low blow and locked in the Salt of the Earth Armbar. Jericho escaped but MJF stomped on his left hand and then bit it. MJF went back to the Armbar but Jericho didn’t tap out. MJF took out the Dynamite Diamond Ring and punched Jericho in the face with it. MJF got fired up as the crowd booed him.

MJF looked over the cage and dragged Jericho to the edge of it. MJF shouted that if Inner Circle does not surrender he will throw Jericho off the top of the cage. Guevara told MJF that they surrender to end the match. After the match, MJF shoved Jericho off the top of the cage and onto the entrance ramp.

Opinion: There were a few sloppy moments in this match but it was fun as hell. The match started off chaotic and it never relented. Overall, this week’s Dynamite was a very entertaining show and next week’s card looks great as well.