Dario Cueto Returns On MLW As Azteca Underground’s El Jefe

Dario Cueto made his return to pro wrestling on Wednesday’s MLW Fusion season finale. The former boss of Lucha Underground was revealed to be the mysterious El Jefe figure behind Azteca Underground.

Cueto, portrayed by actor Luis Fernandez-Gil, served as the owner, promoter and on-screen authority figure of Lucha Underground. Azteca Underground teased “grand festivities and consequences” and they delivered in a big way.

It is almost time… for Cinco de Mayo. AND CONSEQUENCES!!! ?? — Azteca Underground (@AZTECALucha) May 4, 2021

Following the blockbuster debut of Dario Cueto, MLW heads to the ‘off season’ on a major cliffhanger. Fusion is now going on hiatus until the summer. MLW returns in July in front of a packed house at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

MLW recently announced a partnership with the VICE TV cable network. They’re airing recap shows Saturdays at 12 noon (Eastern).

You can watch this week’s MLW Fusion below, including the arrival of Dario Cueto as El Jefe de Azteca Underground: