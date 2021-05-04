Karrion Kross Says He Wants To Face Jon Moxley in WWE

NXT Champion Karrion Kross recently stated that he hopes Jon Moxley returns to WWE so that they can face each other again. Kross was taking part in an interview with Barstool Sports when he made the comments.

“I have to say it, I hope (Jon Moxley) comes back one day,” Kross said during the interview. “I think he will, not that I would know or nothing has been said.”

“I hope he comes back one day. If he does, he’s going to have to go through me and I think he knows that. We have unfinished business.”

Moxley and Kross have faced each other once previously. Kross was defeated by Moxley at a show for Future Stars of Wrestling in Las Vegas on July 5th, 2019.

Kross also spoke about which wrestlers have influenced him throughout his career.

“Disco Inferno believe it or not has probably been the best mentor that I’ve had and the reason being is because he prepared me to understand what this business actually is before I was involved with it at the highest level. He prepared me to understand the business model of what this is at the highest level.”