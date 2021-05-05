MJF Talks How AEW Is ‘Creeping Up’ on RAW Ratings

AEW star MJF recently discussed All Elite Wrestling and how their ongoing ratings successes appear to mean they are ‘creeping up’ on WWE RAW on Monday nights.

Although last week’s rating fell below the 1 million mark, AEW has been doing extremely well ever since NXT were forced to move nights and broadcast on Tuesdays.

This week’s episode marks the 4th episode of Dynamite unopposed and looks set to break the 1 million rating mark again. This week is of course Blood & Guts between The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle.

MJF: Dynamite Hunting Raw

“There has not been a wrestling show that has been able to even sniff ‘Monday Night Raw’ in decades” MJF began in a recent interview with Yahoo! Sports. “We’re creeping up every single week in that key demo.”

“If I’m not mistaken, I believe we beat them a few weeks at points on their show in the key demo,” MJF said, discussing the key 18-49 demo. “Which is absolutely insane, because we have only been a professional wrestling company on television for a year and a half, two years. It’s unheard of and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

Although AEW will have to be extremely consistent to challenge WWE going forward; it is interesting that such a young show has grown in today’s television landscape to be even this close to the market leader in WWE.

Do you think that AEW could match RAW at some point? Let us know in the comments