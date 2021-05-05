HomeNewsMLW News

MLW Fusion Season Finale Preview: Rush vs. Reed 2, El Jefe

Advertisement
NewsMLW News
By Michael Reichlin

Major League Wrestling returns tonight for a special edition of MLW Fusion. This is the Season Finale before MLW goes on hiatus on July.

MLW is hyping the following matches for tonight:

  • RUSH vs. REED 2: World Middleweight Championship Lio Rush defends against former champion Myron Reed
  • Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday vs. Ariel Dominguez
  • Laredo Kid vs. Gringo Loco

We’ll hear from MLW Champion Jacob Fatu and Alicia Atout will have breaking news about the next season of MLW Fusion

- Advertisement -

Last but not least, we may finally learn the identity of El Jefe, the leader of the mysterious Azteca Underground organization.

Visit the MLW Website for a more-detailed preview of tonight’s broadcast.

Catch the season finale of MLW Fusion tonight at 7pm (Eastern) on the MLW YouTube Channel.

Latest Wrestling News

Results

Advertisement

Since 2004, SEScoops is a leading source for pro wrestling news, rumors, results, interviews, videos and more.

© Copyright 2021 SEScoops LLC