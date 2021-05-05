MLW Fusion Season Finale Preview: Rush vs. Reed 2, El Jefe

Major League Wrestling returns tonight for a special edition of MLW Fusion. This is the Season Finale before MLW goes on hiatus on July.
MLW is hyping the following matches for tonight:
- RUSH vs. REED 2: World Middleweight Championship Lio Rush defends against former champion Myron Reed
- Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday vs. Ariel Dominguez
- Laredo Kid vs. Gringo Loco
We’ll hear from MLW Champion Jacob Fatu and Alicia Atout will have breaking news about the next season of MLW Fusion
Last but not least, we may finally learn the identity of El Jefe, the leader of the mysterious Azteca Underground organization.
Visit the MLW Website for a more-detailed preview of tonight’s broadcast.
Catch the season finale of MLW Fusion tonight at 7pm (Eastern) on the MLW YouTube Channel.