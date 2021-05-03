Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Signed For WWE WrestleMania Backlash

WWE has confirmed the latest title match that will take place at the WrestleMania Backlash PPV event and that’s Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair.

Ripley will put the Raw Women’s Title on the line against the former champion. Then on Raw, WWE confirmed that Flair had been added to the match and now it’s a triple threat.

- Advertisement -

Ripley beat Asuka for the strap at the WWE WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view event last month from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

There had been speculation that WWE would have Charlotte Flair wrestle either Asuka or Ripley at this show since she had been cutting promos about the two stars since returning to television a few weeks ago.

WWE presents the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view event on Sunday, May 16, 2021, from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center that will air on Peacock. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming weeks.

- Advertisement -

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman in a triple threat match and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley have already been confirmed for this show.