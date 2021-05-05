Stephanie McMahon Explains Meaning Behind New WWE Slogan

WWE recently updated its famed “Then, Now, Forever” slogan to include a fourth word. The official slogan is now “Then, Now, Forever, Together.”

Stephanie McMahon recently spoke with Forbes about the significance behind the change.

“Ultimately what the signature does is it recognizes our fans. It recognizes our community, and the message of inclusivity is so important,” Stephanie McMahon said. “WWE has always been about inclusivity. … We are all about bringing people together, putting smiles on people’s faces and creating moments and memories that last a lifetime.”

Stephanie would continue to talk about the significance of WrestleMania 37 during the interview. It was the first time WWE had welcomed back fans since the onset of the global pandemic.

“Standing on the stage for WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium looking out at history being made in that moment was absolutely the shining moment that brought it all together.”

She would continue to say that WWE’s goal is to make every fan feel like family.

“No matter who they are, no matter what they do for a living, no matter where they live, no matter how much money they make, they belong, they are a part of WWE and that’s the inclusive nature of our community and the bigger WWE family.”

In an interview with Adage last year, Stephanie spoke about efforts WWE is taking in this regard.

“You need to make sure diversity is real. And it’s not just representation, but that those voices are really heard, and that those voices matter.”