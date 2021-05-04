WWE RAW Results (5/3): Lashley vs. Strowman, Two Tag Team Title Matches

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome in the Yungling Center in Tampa Bay, Florida. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley faced Braun Strowman in this week’s main event. Both the RAW Tag Team Championships and Women’s Tag Team Championships were defended on tonight’s show as well. WWE aired a vignette for the returning Eva Marie and you can check that out below.

RAW Results (5/3)

AJ Styles & Omos def. New Day to retain the RAW Tag Team Championships Charlotte Flair def. Dana Brooke Damian Priest def. John Morrison Lucha House Party def. Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander Randy Orton & Riddle def. Elias & Jaxson Ryker Sheamus def. Mansoor via DQ Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler def. Lana & Naomi to retain the Women’s Tag Team Championships Bobby Lashley def. Braun Strowman

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Strowman Will Face Lashley Tonight

MVP, Adam Pearce, and Sonya Deville were shown backstage to begin the show. They were about to flip a coin to see if McIntyre or Strowman will face Lashley tonight when Drew interrupted. Braun Strowman showed up as well and an argument broke out. Pearce calmed everyone down and flipped the coin. Braun called tails and was awarded a match against Lashley tonight. Strowman said tonight will be a WrestleMania Backlash and MVP claimed that Braun won’t make it to the PPV if Lashley gets him in the Hurt Lock.

Styles & Omos Retained

RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles & Omos returned tonight. Styles bragged about becoming tag champs at WrestleMania 37 with Omos and boasted about how they destroyed New Day. Styles claimed that they were out celebrating and that is why they haven’t been on the show lately. AJ joked that they had much better things to do than throw tomatoes at New Day.

New Day interrupted and said they didn’t know Styles & Omos still worked here and then congratulated them on their victory. Kofi and Woods stated that Styles & Omos do not have any respect for the tag team division and that is why they took time off after winning the titles.

Kofi added that they are 11-time Tag Team Champions for a reason, because they get right up every time they are knocked down. Omos interrupted and said New Day will not be able to walk or laugh after they are done with them tonight. Woods claimed New Day was about to become 12-time Tag Team Champions.

Styles and Omos then defended the RAW Tag Team Championships against New Day in a rematch from Night 1 of WrestleMania 37. Omos tagged in immediately as the announcers hyped his in-ring debut on RAW. Omos dominated Woods and beat him down in the corner of the ring. Styles tagged in and New Day took back control as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Woods had Styles in an Armbar in the middle of the ring. AJ escaped and Kofi tagged in. Kingston applied a Wristlock but Styles broke free with a Pele Kick. Woods and Omos then tagged in and Omos hit the Iron Claw. Omos hit Woods and Kingston with a Backbreaker before planting Kingston with a Spinebuster. AJ tagged in and hit a Phenomenal Forearm off of Omos’ shoulders and on Woods for the pinfall victory. Omos & Styles are still the RAW Tag Team Champions.

Charlotte Was Added To The RAW Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte Flair was shown having a conversation with Sonya Deville backstage. Charlotte walked away as Adam Pearce approached them. Pearce told Sonya that he appreciates her input but she has been overstepping her boundaries lately. Flair then faced Dana Brooke later on the show. Dana got in some offense early and connected with a Senton for a near fall. Charlotte battled back and quickly locked in the Figure Eight for the submission victory. After the match, Mandy Rose attacked Flair as she wouldn’t let go of the hold but Sonya Deville interrupted as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Charlotte Flair complained about being left out of the title match at WrestleMania Backlash between Asuka and Rhea Ripley. Sonya agreed and added her to the title match. Rhea Ripley interrupted and told Charlotte that nobody likes her before Asuka joined the party. Asuka said she is ready for a Triple Threat and wants to become RAW Women’s Champion again. A brawl broke out and Asuka stood tall to end the segment.

Damian Priest def. John Morrison

Damian Priest faced John Morrison tonight on RAW. The Miz was ringside for the match. Priest controlled the action early and Clotheslined Morrison out of the ring as RAW went to a break. Morrison tripped up Damian and stomped him down in the corner. Priest connected with another Clothesline for a near fall. Morrison hit a Spanish Fly off the middle turnbuckle and went for the cover but Damian was able to kick out at two. The Miz distracted the referee but accidentally cost Morrison as he had Priest rolled up. Damian then connected with Hit the Lights for the pinfall victory.

Humberto Carrillo Attacked Sheamus

Mansoor was shown backstage signing a RAW contract with Adam Pearce. Sheamus interrupted and thought Mansoor was an intern. Sheamus challenged Mansoor to accept the open challenge tonight and reminded him that it will not be a title match.

Sheamus and Mansoor battled in the final hour of RAW. Mansoor sent Sheamus to the corner and connected with a Dropkick. Sheamus hit a knee to the face and the action spilled out of the ring. Sheamus slammed Mansoor on top of the barricade and got back in the ring.

Mansoor made it back into the ring at the count of nine. Mansoor hit a Tornado DDT and went for the cover but Sheamus kicked out at two. Sheamus sent Mansoor to the corner when Humberto Carrillo rushed the ring. Carrillo attacked Sheamus to end the match in a disqualification. Sheamus fought off Carrillo and leveled him with a Brogue Kick. The Celtic Warrior then delivered another Brogue Kick to Angel Garza.

Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin Are No Longer A Tag Team

Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin faced Lucha House Party tonight on RAW. The match was already happening when RAW returned from a commercial break. Alexander connected with a Michinoku Driver on Metalik and isolated him in the corner. Benjamin tagged in and Lince Dorado planted him with a Tornado DDT. Gran Metalik followed it up with an Elbow Drop for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Cedric and Shelton Benjamin argued in the ring. Cedric wondered how many years Shelton Benjamin has left and shouted that he wasn’t going to waste another second of his prime keeping Shelton relevant. Cedric said that their tag team was finished nd left the ring. Shelton was later interviewed backstage and said that he was the only reason Cedric Alexander was ever in the Hurt Business to begin with. Shelton added that if Cedric continues down this road he is just going to be another star that fizzles out.

Angel Garza def. Drew Gulak

Angel Garza and Drew Gulak had an argument backstage. Gulak asked if the rose Garza was carrying was for him. Gulak joked that Garza isn’t a ladies man because he never gets a lady and this led to a match. Gulak hit a couple Dropkicks to begin the action. Garza quickly battled back and connected with a Backbreaker. Angel hit a Dropkick that sent Gulak to the corner of the ring. Garza beat Gulak down and then hit the Wing Clipper for the pinfall victory. After the match, Garza placed the rose in the back of Gulak’s trunks and kicked him.

RKBro Picked Up Another Win

Ryker and Elias tried to hit New Day with tomatoes but wound up accidentally hitting Orton and Riddle. The two teams then battled later on RAW. Orton and Elias started off the action. Elias took control and tagged in Jaxson Ryker. Jaxson got in some offense but Orton halted his momentum with a poke to the eye. Riddle tagged in and went for a Sleeper Hold. Elias tagged in and dominated for a few minutes. Orton tagged in and took back control of the match. Orton tagged Riddle and planted Ryker with an RKO. Riddle then hit Elias with a Corkscrew Senton for the pinfall victory.

Nia & Shayna Retained

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler defended the Women’s Tag Team Championships against Naomi & Lana tonight on RAW. Reginald was ringside for the match. Jax and Baszler started off in control and isolated Naomi in the corner. Naomi connected with an Enziguri on Shayna Baszler. Lana tagged in and hit Shayna with a Crossbody for a near fall.

Lana followed it up with a Russian Leg Sweep for another two count. Naomi tagged back in and continued to beat Shayna down after knocking Nia Jax off the ring apron. Naomi and Lana hit a Facebuster but couldn’t go for the cover because Reginald was distracting the referee. Shayna then applied the Kirifuda Clutch and Lana passed out to end the match.

McIntyre Sent A Message To Lashley & Strowman

Braun Strowman faced WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in this week’s main event in a non-title match. Earlier on RAW, MVP suggested that Drew McIntyre might want to help Lashley get rid of Strowman tonight before WrestleMania Backlash.

Strowman sent Lashley out of the ring with a Clothesline and the WWE Champion regrouped with MVP outside the ring. Lashley hopped on the apron but Strowman greeted him with a punch.

Strowman hit Lashley with a Splash in the corner and went for another one but Bobby blocked it. Lashley connected with a massive Clothesline and went for the cover but Strowman powered out at two. Lashley went for a Headlock but Strowman quickly escaped. McIntyre’s music hit and he made his way down the entrance ramp. Lashley capitalized with a Splash on Strowman outside the ring. Lashley tried to shake hands with McIntyre but he ignored him as RAW went to a commercial break.

McIntyre was on commentary when RAW returned as Lashley beat Strowman down in the corner. Lashley slammed Braun’s shoulder into the ring post and applied a submission hold in the middle of the ring. Lashley hit Strowman with some punches to the face in the corner of the ring. Lashley posed on the turnbuckle and it cost him as Strowman slammed him to the mat for a two count.

Strowman went for the Running Powerslam but Lashley escaped. Braun blocked the Hurt Lock and hit a Side Slam. Lashley rolled out of the ring and Strowman chased after him. Lashley threw Strowman onto Drew McIntyre and rolled into the ring. Strowman argued with McIntyre and turned around into a Spear from Lashley for the pinfall victory.

After the match, McIntyre hit Lashley and then Strowman with a Claymore to end the show. McIntyre will face Lashley next week on the final RAW before WrestleMania Backlash.