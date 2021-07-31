Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman, Matt Hardy & More React To Bray Wyatt Release

News of Bray Wyatt‘s release from WWE is drawing strong reactions from across the wrestling world. Numerous wrestlers, including Wyatt’s former family member Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss and Matt Hardy have all commented.

Alexa Bliss has turned her Twitter private today. The FITE app caught a screen grab of her comments regarding Wyatt before she did so, however.

Alexa Bliss with wonderful words about Bray Wyatt and his work ??? pic.twitter.com/mxClbenz46 — FITE (@FiteTV) July 31, 2021

Mind. Blown. Excited to see him thrive in whatever he does next https://t.co/pNrhBdNalz — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) July 31, 2021

Mickie James Reacts To Bray Wyatt’s Release

Mickie James offered the following comments regarding Bray Wyatt’s release from WWE.

“I think what you meant to say was: “Thank you so much for coming up with such an incredible gimmick(time & time again)one so cool & over, we really didn’t know how to book it right. So we just gave it to someone else so we can still make ALL the money off of it & let you go”

James then clarified her comments should not be taken as anything negative against Alexa Bliss.

“This isn’t against Alexa. I love her. She’s an incredible performer who is killing it in a role she was given. She always does. We as artists take every role we’re given & turn it into gold. He, she, they both did that. Like it/not. Facts are facts. So sorry if that offends you.”