Beth Phoenix Discusses Potential Retirement Match

Beth Phoenix made her return to WWE after a 6-year hiatus in 2018. She initially worked as a commentator only but the female star has since stepped back inside the ring for a number of times.

Her sporadic matches have made many wonder if we will see the former women’s champion having another run and if she will ever retire officially.

Phoenix discussed these topics during her recent appearance on the Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast. She claimed that you never say never before discussing a potential retirement match:

“As far as coming back to the ring? I say this in every interview, you never say never. If the right opportunity arose and you could do business, that’s really all I would care about.

Because of course, would I love to have a retirement match, a big farewell and give someone a high five and pass the torch? Yes. But there’s only a limited amount of people I can do that for.”

Beth Phoenix On Having A Retirement Match

Beth Pheonix went on to explain that she can put over only one star in a retirement match but as part of the commentary team she can draw positive attention to a lot more superstars.

However, when asked directly about a potential final match, glamazon said that she is not done lacing up the boots forever before saying that she has a feeling about a potential retirement match:

“I have a feeling there will be someone who will be across the ring for me at some point, I don’t want to give any clues on that. But I don’t think Beth Phoenix is done lacing up the boots forever.”

Apart from this, the former champion discussed things such as Edge making his return to WWE, how she was worried about him before his comeback and more.