Brock Lesnar Resurfaces “Bearded Butchers” YouTube Show

Recent pictures of Brock Lesnar sporting a ponytail and facial hair have caused quite a stir online. The photos were from Lesnar’s appearance on “The Bearded Butchers” YouTube channel. Lesnar’s full appearance has been posted online by the company.

“Wondering where did Brock Lesnar go? We found him! The Beast is a Bearded Butcher now! Hang out with us, Brock Lesnar and his new look as he makes his first appearance in over a year!” a description of the video reads.

“Avid Outdoorsmen and talented Butchers, Seth & Scott Perkins grew up hunting, harvesting, and butchering all types of wild game, as well as domestic livestock at the family butchering business, leading them on a quest to create a blend of salt & spices that are not only perfect for all types of meat, but just about anything you eat, and why we say ‘Use it on Everything!'” a description of Bearded Butchers reads on BeardedButchers.com.

There have been rumors the 44-year-old could be returning to WWE now that the company has gone back out on the road. Lesnar has not appeared in WWE since losing to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.

Paul Heyman recently commented on Lesnar’s potential WWE return during an interview with Metro.

“Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do,” Heyman said during the interview. “If Brock Lesnar wants to return to WWE, he will. If Brock Lesnar wants to take the UFC Championship from Francis Ngannou, he will”