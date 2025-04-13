WWE Scrubs Brock Lesnar History Ahead Of WrestleMania 41

Brock Lesnar has not appeared for WWE since SummerSlam 2023 with questions remaining about what his future, if any, with WWE looks like. Now, the promotion has continued to distance itself from the former World and Universal Champion with a recent video shared to social media.

The video in question highlights Roman Reigns’ WrestleMania main events ahead of the OTC’s record-shattering 10th time headlining the Showcase of the Immortals next week. While three of Reigns’ main events came against Lesnar (2015, 2018, and 2022) WWE’s video avoids showing even a brief glimpse of the Beast Incarnate. In comparison, Reigns’ less controversial opponents, including Triple H, Cody Rhodes, and The Undertaker, are clearly visible in the video.

Lesnar being snubbed from the video is an interesting call, especially given that he was referenced during this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. In a segment, Cody Rhodes recalled his past battles with Brock Lesnar and others ahead of his WrestleMania 41 collision with John Cena.

Brock Lesnar was once WWE’s top name but now the company wishes to avoid showing the highly-paid Superstar alltogether. As questions remain about what’s next for Lesnar, who is tied to Janel Grant’s lawsuit, fans shouldn’t expect to see him, either live or in archived footage.