Cody Rhodes References Brock Lesnar on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes was on the April 11, edition of WWE SmackDown with some fiery words for his WrestleMania 41 opponent, John Cena. Along the way though, Rhodes also had another WWE legend in mind, the controversial Brock Lesnar.

Rhodes said that Cena is trying to tear down the legacy of the company and the crowd booed when he said that John had chosen not to come to Seattle. Rhodes then said he does his best fighting when he’s backed into a corner. Rhodes said that this was what he told Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

References to Lesnar are a rarity in WWE as questions remain over the former Universal Champion’s status and potential future. Lesnar has not appeared for WWE since the SummerSlam 2023 Premium Live Event, where he was defeated by Rhodes. In 2024, Brock was pulled from all WWE plans due to being tied to Janel Grant’s lawsuit against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis. Those plans included a match at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth against Dominik Mysterio and a WrestleMania 40 showdown with GUNTHER.

Questions remain as to when, if ever, Brock Lesnar will be back in the ring, making Rhodes’ reference all the more surprising this week. Cody promised that he will be on next week’s SmackDown, as will Cena, promising an exciting segment between the two ahead of their battle for the very soul of WWE at WrestleMania 41.