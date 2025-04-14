WWE Will Bring Brock Lesnar Back, Predicts Hall of Famer

Brock Lesnar hasn’t appeared for WWE in over a year but fans can expect the Beast to return to TV, at least according to one WWE Hall of Famer.

On the Something to Wrestle podcast, John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield predicted that Lesnar’s return isn’t a question of if, but when.

“There’s gonna be a figure that comes that has two commas in it that they’re gonna offer him to come back, and I think he’ll take it and I hope he does.”

Layfield said that his fellow former WWE Champion will be tempted by “the limelight,” a somewhat ironic belief given Brock is a self-professed misanthrope. Nevertheless, a high-enough figure could convince Lesnar, who for years was WWE’s highest-paid Superstar to step back in the ring.

Lesnar’s WWE future has been in limbo since Janel Grant filed her lawsuit against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis. In the suit, Grant alleges that she was trafficked to Lesnar in order to convince him to re-sign with WWE.

The nixing of plans led to Lesnar being removed from the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble match, won by Brock’s most recent opponent, Cody Rhodes. Lesnar was reportedly set to face Dominik Mysterio at Elimination Chamber: Perth, and GUNTHER at WrestleMania 40, though neither match occurred.

While JBL believes WWE will make an offer alluring enough to bring Lesnar back, the company has outwardly shown no sign of doing just that. And with the inevitable bad PR WWE would face bringing Lesnar back amid Grant’s legal dispute, it may be a long time before fans ever see him in the ring again.