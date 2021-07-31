Cain Velasquez Making a Return To Wrestling For AAA Promotion

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and one time WWE Superstar Cain Velasquez has revealed that he will soon be making his return to pro wrestling, although not with WWE.

Speaking on In the Corner with Cyrus Fees, the former UFC Heavyweight confirmed that he will be making a returning to Mexican promotion AAA.

“I’m doing a show in December for AAA,” Velasquez revealed on the podcast. “For me, I love AAA and I’m going to keep doing that right now.”

“I love WWE as well, but I have to first develop myself in order for me to go out there” Cain Velasquez continued. “I’m going to keep doing stuff and have fun with it.”

Cain Velasquez Returns To AAA

Cain Velasquez joined AAA back in 2019, before making his way to WWE. Velasquez signed a three match deal with the promotion.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion made his first appearance for AAA at TripleMania XXVII, where he teamed with AEW‘s Cody Rhodes and Psycho Clown to take on Black Taurus, Karrion Kross and Texano Jr.

Velasquez was released from WWE back in April 2020, after only having one televised match against Brock Lesnar that only lasted 88 seconds. That contest took place at Crown Jewel 2019, where Tyson Fury also faced former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman.

Interestingly, AAA has an ongoing working relationship with AEW, IMPACT and NWA as part of the ‘forbidden door’ angle. Although it isn’t likely right now, we may well see Velasquez appear on an All Elite Wrestling show at some point in the future.

Hager vs Velasquez in a cage anyone?

Do you think that Cain Velasquez will one day be brought back to WWE? Let us know in the comments