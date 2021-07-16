Davey Boy Smith Jr. Works Dark Match At WWE SmackDown

Davey Boy Smith Jr. is back with WWE as he worked a dark match before Friday’s episode of SmackDown went live on FOX.

Smith teamed up with Austin Theory to beat Odyssey Jones and Xyon Quinn in a tag team bout from Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center. These NXT stars were there as part of the ongoing tryout process to see if they’re ready for the main roster.

WWE hasn’t announced that Smith has signed with the company, but this would imply that he has done so. There’s no word yet on when he’ll make his TV return.

Well Holy cow pic.twitter.com/z5gpCxx2i9 — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 16, 2021

His first run with the company came from 2006-2011 and then went to work for various promotions such as NJPW and MLW. Smith confirmed in an interview this past February that he had talks with WWE and the plan would see him work on the NXT UK brand.

Smith inducted his father into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame class this past April over WrestleMania 37 weekend. It was most recently reported by Dave Meltzer in April that Smith was still in talks with WWE to return, but hadn’t reached an agreement at the time.