First Look At The New Set For WWE Smackdown

WWE will be revealing a new set for Smackdown tonight. The company’s first show back on the road will take place tonight from Houston’s Toyota Center. An image of the new set that will debut tonight is below:

WWE Hyping New Sets

According to comments Stephanie McMahon made recently to Variety, the new set for RAW will be the same as Smackdown’s. She also went into greater detail regarding what fans can expect from the new set up.

“We’re going to have a new set design, a new presentation of our talents, different locations, and arena setups,” McMahon said. “We’re going to be utilizing augmented reality in a way that we never have before. We experimented with it a lot during Thunderdome, but it is now going to be incorporated into our talent entrances. There’s also going to be animated graphics. It’s going to be so exciting and so different than anything we’ve done before.”

3 matches have been announced for tonight’s Smackdown. Bianca Belair will defend the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Carmella. Edge will team with the Mysterios to take on Roman Reigns and the Usos. Also Shinsuke Nakamura will team with Kevin Owens to take on Seth Rollins and Big E.