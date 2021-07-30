Impact Results (7/29): Bullet Club vs The Elite

Impact Wrestling on 7/29 featured Moose vs Chris Sabin and Bullet Club facing the Elite in tag-team action.

Impact 7/29 Quick Results:

The Good Brothers defeated Chris Bey & Jay White Taylor Wilde defeated Kaleb with a K Fallah Bahh, No Way & FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson) defeated Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju & Shera Rich Swann & Willie Mack defeated Violent By Design (Deaner & Rhino) w/ Eric Young & Joe Doering Moose defeated Chris Sabin

The Good Brothers Defeat Jay White & Chris Bey

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows picked up a victory over Bullet Club’s Jay White and BC recruit Chris Bey. Gallows hit a choke slam on Bey and then both Good Brothers hit the Magic Killer for the win.

After the match, White told Bey that he wasn’t sure if he was Bullet Club material. He did have an idea for how Bey could redeem himself, however.

Taylor Wilde defeats Kaleb with a K

Taylor Wilde returned to Impact Wrestling last week and helped Matt Cardona, Jake Something and Chelsea Green pick up a win over Brian Myers, Sam Beale, and Tenille Dashwood. This week, Wilde would face Dashwood’s personal photographer, Kaleb with a K, in singles action. Wilde would pick up the win with a bridging German suplex.

FinJuice, Fallah Bah, & No Way Pick Up Victory In 8-Man Tag

David Finlay picked up the victory for his team by hitting Trash Panda on Rohit Raju. Finlay is preparing to face Jay White for the NEVER Openweight title at NJPW Resurgence on August 14th. FinJuice’s night wasn’t over, however, as they would later run into Bullet Club in the back.

Battle Royal To Determine Kenny Omega’s Next Challenger

Earlier in the show, Scott D’Amore tasked Tommy Dreamer with determining who would be Kenny Omega‘s next title challenger. Dreamer told Omega that in two weeks, Impact would have a battle royal with the winner earning a title shot at Emergence.

Bullet Club Attack David Finlay & Juice Robinson

The redemption that Jay White offered Chris Bey was evidently to attack FinJuice in the back. As Finlay and Robinson were being interviewed backstage following their victory earlier, White and Bey attacked.

The Elite Hunter Is In The Impact Zone!

The Elite were in the ring and were upset about Tommy Dreamer scheduling a battle royal to determine Omega’s next challenger. Sami Callihan then came out and said he will win the battle royal to get another shot at Omega. He also said he can’t wait until two weeks to get his hands on the Elite so next week a trios match will take place with Callihan and two partners against Omega and the Good Brothers.

Out of nowhere, The Elite Hunter Frankie Kazarian hit the ring and attacked Omega and the Good Brothers. Kazarian will be one of Callihan’s partners next week. Dreamer would later reveal that Callihan’s longtime rival Eddie Edwards would be the other.

Rich Swann & Willie Mack Pick Up Victory Over Violent By Design

Violent By Design blamed Rich Swann and Willie Mack for them losing the tag belts at Slammiversary. It would be Swann and Mack who would pick up the victory in this grudge match, however. Swann pinned Rhino after a Phoenix Splash.

Moose Avenges Previous Loss To Chris Sabin

At Slammiversary, Chris Sabin picked up the victory over Moose but things would not go the same way in the rematch. The finish of the match came when Moose fought off the Cradle Shock and then hit his Lights Out spear for the win. After the match, Moose tried to toss Sabin out of the ring but Sabin came back with a crossbody from the top and then hit a suicide dive on the outside. Officials had to pull Sabin off Moose to end the show.

Impact Homecoming Lineup

