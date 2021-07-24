John Cena Wrestles Dark Match After Smackdown

Following the conclusion of WWE Smackdown on Friday night, John Cena wrestled his first official match in almost 16 months. Cena teamed with Rey and Dominik Mysterio and defeated Roman Reigns and the Usos.

It’s the first time Cena has wrestled since facing Bray Wyatt in a rather bizarre FireFly FunHouse match at WrestleMania 36. Users on Twitter have been posting video of the match:

John Cena’s wrestling in a six-man tag team dark match after #SDLive went off the air. Cena is teaming with Rey & Dominik Mysterio to face Roman Reigns & Usos. Was not expecting this for after the show. pic.twitter.com/TXiQjP7IyZ — Carlos Toro (@CarlosToroMedia) July 24, 2021

The Summer of Cena Begins

WWE announced recently that John Cena will be at several events this summer as part of the “Summer of Cena.” WWE.com posted a list of 14 events Cena will be at starting with last night’s Smackdown in Cleveland. Cena will be on a WWE show tonight from Pittsburgh. He’ll be at a supershow tomorrow at the rather interestingly named KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Cena will then be back on RAW Monday night from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. The next time Cena will be on Smackdown will be next week’s show from the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Cena is one of the most decorated WWE Champions of all time. He holds the record for 13 separate runs with the WWE title. His 1,254 days spent with the belt is good for fourth all time. Only Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, and Bob Backlund spent more time with the title.