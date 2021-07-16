Matt Cardona To Team With Mystery Partner At Slammiversary

Impact Wrestling has added a second match with a mystery participant to Slammiversary on Saturday.

On Thursday’s go-home edition of Impact on AXS TV, Tenille Dashwood hit Cardona with a low blow and appears to have aligned with Brian Myers. Scott D’Amore later announced a new match for Slammiversary that will see Myers and Dashwood against Cardona and a mystery partner of his choosing.

Chelsea Green might be the obvious choice for Cardona. It’s not clear if she will be medically fit come Saturday, however.

The other match with a mystery participant for Slammiversary is the Knockouts title match. 2 weeks ago, Gail Kim informed Purrazzo that she will not know who her Slammiversary opponent is ahead of time. Scott D’Amore teased several names for Purrazzo’s possible opponent in a backstage segment this week.

