Matt Cardona To Team With Mystery Partner At Slammiversary

By Chris Stephens

Impact Wrestling has added a second match with a mystery participant to Slammiversary on Saturday.

On Thursday’s go-home edition of Impact on AXS TV, Tenille Dashwood hit Cardona with a low blow and appears to have aligned with Brian Myers. Scott D’Amore later announced a new match for Slammiversary that will see Myers and Dashwood against Cardona and a mystery partner of his choosing.

Chelsea Green might be the obvious choice for Cardona. It’s not clear if she will be medically fit come Saturday, however.

The other match with a mystery participant for Slammiversary is the Knockouts title match. 2 weeks ago, Gail Kim informed Purrazzo that she will not know who her Slammiversary opponent is ahead of time. Scott D’Amore teased several names for Purrazzo’s possible opponent in a backstage segment this week.

Final Card for Impact Slammiversary

  1. Impact World Championship
    No Disqualification
    Kenny Omega (c) vs Sami Callihan
  2. Knockouts Championship
    Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs A Mystery Opponent
  3. Impact Tag Team Championships
    Violent By Design (c) vs The Good Brothers vs Willie Mack & Rich Swann vs TJP & Fallah Bah
  4. Knockouts Tag Team Championships
    Fire N Flava (c) vs Rosemary & Havok
  5. X-Division Championship
    Ultimate-X
    Josh Alexander (c) vs Rohit Raju vs Chris Bey vs Trey Miguel vs Ace Austin vs Petey Williams
  6. Moose vs Chris Sabin
  7. Eddie Edwards vs W. Morrissey
  8. Matt Cardona & ??? vs Brian Myers & Tenille Dashwood

