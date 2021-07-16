Matt Cardona To Team With Mystery Partner At Slammiversary

Impact Wrestling has added a second match with a mystery participant to Slammiversary on Saturday.
On Thursday’s go-home edition of Impact on AXS TV, Tenille Dashwood hit Cardona with a low blow and appears to have aligned with Brian Myers. Scott D’Amore later announced a new match for Slammiversary that will see Myers and Dashwood against Cardona and a mystery partner of his choosing.
Chelsea Green might be the obvious choice for Cardona. It’s not clear if she will be medically fit come Saturday, however.
The other match with a mystery participant for Slammiversary is the Knockouts title match. 2 weeks ago, Gail Kim informed Purrazzo that she will not know who her Slammiversary opponent is ahead of time. Scott D’Amore teased several names for Purrazzo’s possible opponent in a backstage segment this week.
Final Card for Impact Slammiversary
- Impact World Championship
No Disqualification
Kenny Omega (c) vs Sami Callihan
- Knockouts Championship
Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs A Mystery Opponent
- Impact Tag Team Championships
Violent By Design (c) vs The Good Brothers vs Willie Mack & Rich Swann vs TJP & Fallah Bah
- Knockouts Tag Team Championships
Fire N Flava (c) vs Rosemary & Havok
- X-Division Championship
Ultimate-X
Josh Alexander (c) vs Rohit Raju vs Chris Bey vs Trey Miguel vs Ace Austin vs Petey Williams
- Moose vs Chris Sabin
- Eddie Edwards vs W. Morrissey
- Matt Cardona & ??? vs Brian Myers & Tenille Dashwood