Ronda Rousey Gives Pregnancy Update

Ronda Rousey recently took to social media to give an update on her pregnancy. Rousey revealed she was 4 months pregnant back in April. It doesn’t sound as though she is too thrilled with some of the more uncomfortable aspects of pregnancy, however.

“I wish I could say that pregnancy feels amazing, that I’ve never felt more powerful as a woman. But it feels more like my organs are being crushed by the miracle of life,” Rousey says in the post. “I’ve never felt more exhausted, unmotivated or aware of gravity. Some days I have to lay on my side for hours just to comfortably breathe.”

Rousey also said that she’s very excited to meet her baby. She’s excited to find out what traits the baby gets from her and her dad. Mainly, however, she sounds as though the actual pregnancy is exhausting to her.

“There’s no break, it’s a grind, I’m just trying to get through one day at a time. And holy hell what is all this shit coming out of my nipples?”

“This baby is gunna be some kind of superhero cause I swear she’s eating all my muscles.”

“Has anyone seen my butt? I can’t find it.”

Hang in there, Ronda! Her full post is below:

