Spoiler On Goldberg’s Return To WWE

WWE will make a splash on its first Raw episode to have fans in attendance in over a year as Goldberg will be appearing on Monday’s show at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Fightful Select reported the news today. The report states the current plan is for the WWE Hall of Famer to face Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam on Saturday, August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada.

It also confirmed past reports regarding Goldberg’s contract as it runs through 2022 and calls for two matches per year.

Goldberg was last seen in action back in January at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event when he challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title in a losing effort.

Last year, the legendary pro wrestler beat The Fiend for the Universal title at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia in February only to drop it a few months later to Braun Strowman on night one of WrestleMania 36.

In 2019, he wrestled twice as he lost to The Undertaker at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia in June then defeated Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam in Toronto.