The Rock Expected To Appear At WWE Survivor Series

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is expected to be at WWE‘s Survivor Series pay-per-view in November, according to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast.

Zarian tweeted on Thursday, “Hearing from a Source that The Rock is currently planned to be at this year’s Survivor Series,” Zarian Tweeted.

It was also noted that WWE has tentative plans for Survivor Series to be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Tentative plans for Survivor Series location is Barclays Center in Brooklyn NY. pic.twitter.com/EtKlmmNHs9 — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) July 22, 2021

The Rock’s 25 Anniversary

This year’s Survivor Series will also be the 25th Anniversary of the Rock’s WWE in-ring debut, in a sense. Technically, The Rock wrestled under his birth name on one episode of Superstars in 1996 before this. He also wrestled 3 Dark matches under the name “Flex Kavana” before the Survivor Series that year. Flex Kavana also wrestled with the USWA throughout 96.

His in-ring WWE debut as Rocky Maivia was at Survivor Series 96, however, when he teamed with Jake Roberts, Marc Mero, and “The Stalker” (Barry Windham). They defeated the team of Jerry Lawler, Crush, Goldust, and Triple H.

Survivor Series is also where The Rock won his first-ever world title. At Survivor Series 98, Rock defeated Mankind in the finals of a tournament to determine a new WWF Champion. Rock would turn heel and align with the Corporation in the process.

The Rock hasn’t wrestled an official match since WrestleMania 32, where he defeated Erik Rowan in an impromptu match that lasted only 6 seconds.