Top AEW Star Ready To Return After Several Months

By Michael Reichlin
Rey Fenix
Rey Fenix

Rey Fenix will soon return to action for All Elite Wrestling (AEW), according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The high-flying luchador has been sidelined since April with a groin injury. His most recent match was a win over Chuck Taylor on the April 21st edition of Dark: Elevation.

With Rey Fenix out of action, his partner Penta El Zero Miedo has teamed with PAC and Eddie Kingston. Penta and Kingston recently made a run at the AEW tag titles and even scored a victory over the champions in a non-title match.

Expect to see the Lucha Bros. and Death Triangle reunited in the weeks ahead – just in time to start a new program with a very tranquilo individual.

This past week on AEW Dynamite, Andrade El Idolo stated that he’s looking for Death Triangle (PAC, Pentagon & Fenix). It’s unknown exactly what Andrade’s motives are, but we do know Andrade will be at Dynamite next week in hopes of meeting with Death Triangle.

