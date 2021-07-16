Top AEW Star Ready To Return After Several Months

Rey Fenix will soon return to action for All Elite Wrestling (AEW), according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The high-flying luchador has been sidelined since April with a groin injury. His most recent match was a win over Chuck Taylor on the April 21st edition of Dark: Elevation.

With Rey Fenix out of action, his partner Penta El Zero Miedo has teamed with PAC and Eddie Kingston. Penta and Kingston recently made a run at the AEW tag titles and even scored a victory over the champions in a non-title match.

Expect to see the Lucha Bros. and Death Triangle reunited in the weeks ahead – just in time to start a new program with a very tranquilo individual.

This past week on AEW Dynamite, Andrade El Idolo stated that he’s looking for Death Triangle (PAC, Pentagon & Fenix). It’s unknown exactly what Andrade’s motives are, but we do know Andrade will be at Dynamite next week in hopes of meeting with Death Triangle.