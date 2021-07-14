Update On Mandy Rose Appearing On NXT

Mandy Rose appeared on NXT last night. She walked out onto the stage during the Sarray vs Gigi Dolin match leading the live fans to chant that she “don’t go there.” According to a report from PW Insider, however, Mandy Rose does, in fact, go there now.

Mandy Rose has been moved to the NXT roster full-time. Additionally, Rose is considered to no longer be a member of the RAW roster. She had been performing with Dana Brooke as a tag-team on the brand.

Rose would appear later in the night on NXT as well. In a backstage segment, she walked past the Robert Stone Brand and commented on it being “under new management.”

In a digital exclusive, Rose was asked about why she has appeared in NXT. Rose wouldn’t give too much away, however. Her response to the question was only “you’ll see.”

Rose’s move away from the main roster can be considered a little surprising considering high-profile angles with Otis and Sonya Deville she’s appeared in. She made her main roster debut on the November 20, 2017 episode of RAW. She debuted along with Sonya Deville and Paige as “Absolution.” Rose was signed by WWE following her performance on the 2015 edition of Tough Enough.