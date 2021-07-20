WWE Raw Ratings Up For Return Of Live Fans & MITB Fallout (7/19)

Monday’s edition of WWE Raw averaged 1.923 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the Adults 18-49 demographic. This is up from last week’s 1.609 million viewers and the 0.43 rating.

This week’s show was the post-show edition of Raw for Sunday’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view event. It was also the first show back with fans. This was the best viewership Raw has done since the post-Wrestlemania episode on April 12.

Here’s the rest of the viewership breakdown for Monday Night Raw, courtesy of Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics:

P2+: 1923 (+21%)

P18-49: 741 (+35%)

M18-49: 481 (+41%)

F18-49: 260 (+26%)

P18-34: 225 (+16%)

M18-34: 143 (+28%)

F18-34: 82 (+2%)

P35-49: 516 (+42%)

M35-49: 338 (+44%)

F35-49: 178 (+38%)

non-P18-49: 1182 (+13%)

This episode featured a promo segment with John Cena, Riddle & The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) vs. AJ Styles, John Morrison & Omos, Natalya & Tamina vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler, Karrion Kross vs. Jeff Hardy, Sheamus vs. Humberto Carrillo, Bobby Lashley vs. Keith Lee, and Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Title.

SmackDown Viewership

The episode drew an average of 2.185 million viewers in the overnight ratings, up from the previous week that did 1.881 million viewers. In the 18-49 demographic, it did a 0.66 rating, which was up from the 0.48 rating the week before. The final ratings were 2.310 million viewers, up from last week’s 1.986 million viewers.