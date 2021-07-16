WWE Smackdown 9/17 Show In Atlanta Canceled

The State Farm Arena in Atlanta has posted that the scheduled WWE Smackdown show from the venue on 9/17 has been canceled.

“Friday Night Smackdown on September 17 will no longer take place in Atlanta. Refunds are available at all points of purchase,” the website’s update reads.

After a presale yesterday and less than an hour before general on sale State Farm Arena just announced the 9/17 SmackDown in Atlanta is canceled pic.twitter.com/YHE4tx7cEs — Jeff Head (@jbanks413) July 16, 2021

WWE Ticket Sales News

WWE ticket sales for the company’s return to the road have not been selling as well as expected. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, some shows do have good numbers, however. For tonight’s show in the Toyota Center, the venue is sold out and 14,000 fans are expected. Money in the Bank has almost 10,000 tickets sold. The RAW show in Dallas on July 19th has 7300 tickets sold as of this writing.

In a recent interview with Variety, Stephanie McMahon spoke about WWE going back out on the road.

“I think I can speak for everybody that touches the WWE Universe — whether it is our fans, our Superstars, our employees, or our partners — we absolutely cannot wait to get back together and come back home where we belong,” she said. “And even though we never went off the air and we continue to produce our content, even though we brought in nearly a million virtual fans over this time period through the ThunderDome with over 70 plus live shows, there’s still just such a huge component missing without fans physically in attendance.”