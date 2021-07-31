WWE SmackDown Results (7/30): Sasha Banks Returns, Roman Reigns & John Cena

WWE SmackDown aired live from the Target Center in Minneapolis. John Cena appeared on tonight’s show and responded to Roman Reigns declining his offer for a match at SummerSlam but accepting one with Finn Balor. Reigns and Finn Balor had a Contract Signing for the Universal Championship match at SummerSlam during the show as well.

SmackDown Results

Rey Mysterio def. Jimmy Uso Reginald def. Chad Gable via DQ Shinsuke Nakamura, Big E, Cesaro def. Apollo Crews, Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair def. Carmella & Zelina Vega

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Cena Responded To Reigns & Corbin Interrupted

John Cena kicked off the show to a great reaction from the crowd. Cena hyped up the crowd and said that tonight Roman Reigns and Finn Balor will sign a contract for a match at SummerSlam. The fans booed and Cena stated he respects Balor but this proves his point that Roman Reigns sucks.

Cena joked that he can handle rejection as he has been rejected in front of the entire world. John added that Reigns’ reasons for declining the match were stupid (Cena returned with the same look and music). Cena said that would be like asking Stone Cold to return as Sasquatch Steve Houston and The Rock to come back as Dwayne “Too Small” Johnson.

John claimed that the reason Roman has to change every couple of years is because the fans stop caring about him and don’t believe in him. Cena suggested that Reigns doesn’t even believe in himself and that Roman Reigns is actually a lazy stooge named Joe who coasts on every gimmick in the system.

Cena said that Reigns is afraid to fail and that he would have embarrassed Roman at SummerSlam. He added that Reigns didn’t reject the match because of how Cena looks, Roman rejected the match because Cena will make him look.

Baron Corbin interrupted and lumbered his way to the ring. Corbin said he wants to talk and Cena joked that he has no clue who Corbin is. John then said he recognizes him now and that Corbin looked terrible.

Corbin admitted that he wasn’t doing well and that he is desperate because his life is falling apart. Baron then claimed to suffer an injury to a sensitive part of his body that prevents him from being able to perform and that his wife left him with the kids. Corbin noted that Cena grants a ton of wishes and asked if he could help him.

Cena asked the crowd if he should help and they booed. John handed Corbin some money and Corbin complained that it wasn’t enough. Corbin told Cena that he will work for money and asked to be in the next Suicide Squad movie. Cena said that the filming for the movie is over and Corbin quickly asked to be John’s stunt double in the sequel.

Baron called Cena selfish and asked if he was going to kick a poor man while he is down. Corbin continued to insult Cena and called him a sell-out with an ego the size of California. Cena offered Corbin some help with his attitude and planted him with an Attitude Adjustment.

Rey Mysterio def. Jimmy Uso

Jimmy Uso squared off against Rey Mysterio in the first match of the night. Jey and Dominik were ringside for the match. Rey controlled the action early and connected with a Running Bulldog for a near fall. Jimmy battled back and leveled Rey with a Superkick outside the ring as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Rey tried to battle back but Uso caught him with an Enziguri. Jimmy went for a Superplex but Mysterio blocked it with some headbutts. Rey hit a Senton off the top and followed it up with a Crossbody for a near fall. Jimmy dodged a Splash and booted Rey in the face. Rey shrugged it off and set up for the 619 but Jey pulled his brother out of the way.

Rey hit The Usos with a Splash and brought Jimmy back into the ring. Rey went for the 619 but Jimmy blocked it. Rey escaped a Samoan Drop and rolled up Jimmy. Dominik assisted in the pin and Rey won the match. Rey celebrated with Dominik after the victory.

Sasha Bank Returned

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair was interviewed backstage tonight. Kayla Braxton congratulated the champ on her 110 day title reign and wondered what is next for her. Belair said the past few months have been amazing and she is very grateful.

Carmella interrupted and claimed that Belair could cement her legacy by giving her yet another title shot. Carmella noted that she held the SmackDown Women’s Championship for 130 days. Zelina Vega joined the party and told Carmella that she is too pretty to be a three time loser and said that she wanted to face Belair.

Vega said it to Belair’s face and the champ accepted the challenge. Carmella then attacked Belair from behind and Vega joined in on the attack. Sasha Banks made her return to an amazing reaction from the crowd. The Boss rushed the ring and leveled Carmella. Banks dropped Vega and then helped Belair up. Sasha raised Bianca’s hand as the SmackDown Women’s Champion had a confused look on her face. Banks then hugged Belair to end the segment. It was later announced that Banks & Belair will team up to face Carmella & Vega in tonight’s main event.

Reginald Retained Via DQ

Chad Gable faced Reginald for the 24/7 Championship tonight. Otis was ringside for the match. Gable connected with a Tiger Suplex and went for the cover but Reginald was able to kick out at two. The superstars battled to the top rope and Gable went for a German Suplex but Reginald was able to land on his feet. Otis then attacked Reginald to end the match in a DQ.

Cena Signed The Contract

Roman Reigns and Finn Balor had the contract signing for their Universal Championship match tonight. Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce came to the ring and said that they were going to make sure that the contract is signed without disruption.

Balor made his way to the ring first and then Roman Reigns took his time getting to the ring. Roman laughed at two fans dressed as Cena in the front row during the entrance. Reigns said that Cena must think Balor is a lesser man than he is. Roman said that Balor is a worthy challenger because he doesn’t come out here with the tired old schtick. Reigns noted that Balor is hungry and wants it and the Universal Champion digs that.

Reigns then added that he is going to smash Balor and send him back to NXT. Roman signed the contract and pushed it over to Balor. Finn said it would be great to return to NXT as the Universal Champion. Baron Corbin interrupted and attacked Finn Balor from behind. Corbin tried to sign the contract but then Cena attacked him. John Cena signed the contract and apparently that made the match official. It will be Cena vs. Reigns at SummerSlam.

Big E, Nakamura, Cesaro Picked Up A Win

Apollo Crews, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode faced Big E, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro tonight on SmackDown. Big E connected with a Belly to Belly Suplex on Apollo to start off the action. Crews battled back and sent Big E to the outside. Roode and Ziggler attacked him as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Cesaro tagged in and hit Ziggler with a Clothesline for a two count. Cesaro followed it up with The Swing into the Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring. Roode broke it up and Nakamura tagged in. Apollo tagged in and connected with a Standing Moonsault for a near fall. A brawl broke out and Commander Azeez attacked Boogs ringside. Back in the ring, Nakamura hit Crews with the Kinshasa for the pinfall victory.

Rollins Attacked Edge

Edge made his entrance as SmackDown went to a commercial break. During the break, Seth Rollins attacked Edge from behind and WWE rolled the footage when the show returned.

Rollins grabbed the microphone and demanded that everyone listen to him. Seth claimed that Edge is done and rolled a video package of all the issues he has with Edge. Rollins added that he isn’t ashamed of his actions and that it was the right thing to do. Rollins said that he is the rightful heir to the Universal Championship and if he cannot be the champion, then neither can Edge.

Sasha Banks Attacked Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks teamed up with SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair to face Carmella and Zelina Vega in this week’s main event.

Belair started off the match with Carmella and connected with a dropkick. Banks tagged in and continued to beat Carmella down. Carmella went for a roll-up but Banks kicked out. Vega tagged in and got greeted with a Dropkick. Belair then launched Banks onto Vega & Carmella outside the ring. SmackDown went to the bring as the fans cheered Belair and Banks.

Back from the break, Bianca Belair was trapped in the corner. The champ hit a Backbreaker and tagged in Sasha Banks. Sasha connected with Three Amigos and then a Frog Splash on Vega. Sasha went for the cover but Carmella broke it up at the last moment. Carmella tagged in and hit the X-Factor but Belair broke up the cover. Sasha then got Carmella in the Bank Statement for the submission victory.

After the match, Banks celebrated with Bianca Belair in the middle of the ring. Sasha then attacked Belair and planted her with a Backstabber. Sasha followed it up with the a Tornado DDT and then got Belair in the Bank Statement. Banks then raised the title over Belair to close the show.