WWE & Tik Tok Partner for Ring Announcer Search

WWE and Tik Tok are looking to the WWE Universe to find a new ring announcer.

WWE announced yesterday that they would be doing a talent search for ring announcers through Tik Tok. The announcement also confirmed Pure Life Purified Water as the official sponsor for the contest. Contestants have to upload videos that showcase their skills on the app using the hashtag WWEAnnouncerContest. WWE and Tik Tok will hold the competition until August 16th and will select two winners. The winners will receive a trip to Summerslam on August 21st at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, as they will serve as announcers for the event.

WWE & Tik Tok Relationship

WWE has over 11 million followers on Tik Tok. Tik Tok marks WWE’s third most prominent social media platform, with Facebook with over 59 million followers and Instagram with over 24 million followers. WWE is looking to grow its followers and expand its relationship with Tik Tok with this contest.

WWE’s Vice President in Digital Media Steve Braband released a statement regarding the ring announcer search on WWE.com. “Our engagement on TikTok to date has been incredible, and we couldn’t think of a better platform to help us find the next great ring announcer,” said Braband.

The WWE announcement also alludes that this will be a new way to recruit talent in the article. “Today’s announcement follows another innovative TikTok activation, through which WWE aims to discover and recruit its next generation of Superstars via the TikTok Resumes product, said WWE.”

Lack of Clarity for Ring Announcer Contest

This year Men’s Money in the Bank Winner Big E did a Tik Tok video to promote the contest. The video, however, doesn’t explain the criteria to be considered eligible to win.

@wwe Want to ring announce a match live at #SummerSlam ? Show us your best Superstar intro and use #WWEAnnouncerContest for a chance to win! @purelifeus ? original sound – WWE

WWE will also be hosting invite-only tryouts in Las Vegas during Summerslam weekend from August 18th to August 20th.

The winners of the ring announcer contest will also have to appear at the invite-only tryout. However, unlike the ring announcer search, the tryout has criteria for applicants like wrestling experience, public speaking, and acting experience. It’s unclear if this indicates that the contest winners will not have a permanent position as ring announcers after SummerSlam.